March 05, 2018

'Wheel of Fortune': 'PHILADELPHIA EAGLES ARE SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS'

Never gets old

By Michael Tanenbaum
The greatest headline ever written.

Life was made whole for many in the Philadelphia area about a month ago, but it turns out there were still milestones to be crossed in the Eagles' victory lap after Super Bowl LII.

Ladies and gentleman, the great Pat Sajak immortalized the Eagles on "Wheel of Fortune," boldly reminding everyone that Philly is a city of champions now.

Check it out.

Isn't that something pretty? 

The Eagles and the rest of Twitter were quick to celebrate the news. 







Michael Tanenbaum
