'Wheel of Fortune': 'PHILADELPHIA EAGLES ARE SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS'

March 05, 2018
Life was made whole for many in the Philadelphia area about a month ago, but it turns out there were still milestones to be crossed in the Eagles' victory lap after Super Bowl LII.
Ladies and gentleman, the great Pat Sajak immortalized the Eagles on "Wheel of Fortune," boldly reminding everyone that Philly is a city of champions now.
Check it out.
RUN N TELL THAT pic.twitter.com/H9h65g5kJS— earl simmons (@iamsamkeller) March 6, 2018
Isn't that something pretty?
The Eagles and the rest of Twitter were quick to celebrate the news.
We’d like to solve the puzzle, Pat. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/NAirQYoMGu— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 6, 2018
was watching wheel of fortune and saw this!!!! love my @Eagles <3 pic.twitter.com/b8GTKKj48j— Maddy (@maddyyrose16) March 6, 2018
Hadn't seen this as a gif yet so here you go. #Eagles #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/ZVj3FVMhqn— 2008 Phillies (@2008Philz) March 6, 2018
Thank you @wheeloffortune for reminding me how amazing it felt when the @Eagles became #superbowl52 #champions pic.twitter.com/zeZEpSr48S— sean (@zeroemissean) March 6, 2018
You know it’s a big deal when you made @WheelofFortune @Eagles pic.twitter.com/j6KXszlXMd— bballdad4⃣4⃣7⃣4⃣5⃣⚾️🏀🖋🎓🐦 (@bballdad44745) March 6, 2018
Me solving the puzzle! pic.twitter.com/axUU18mzTd— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) March 6, 2018