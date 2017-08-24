Where to watch Mayweather vs. McGregor in the Philly area

August 24, 2017
If you're interested in Saturday night's fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, then you're not alone – it's expected to be the most-watched fight ever. But it's also going to cost you. The pay-per-view main card costs $100 to order in high definition.
If that's greater than your interest in watching what could be a relatively short main event, you're still not alone – some of the legendary fighters we talked to about the scheduled 12-round super welterweight bout said just that.
However, you get more than just Mayweather-McGregor on Saturday night. The PPV telecast also includes three title bouts that each feature two professional boxers instead of just one.
• Philly's Steve Cunningham, a two-time world champion, will face undefeated contender Andrew Tabiti for the USBA cruiserweight title
• Undefeated Gervonta Davis will defend his IBF junior welterweight world championship against undefeated Francisco Fonseca
• Nathan Cleverly will defend his WBA light heavyweight title against former world champion Badou Jack
If that's not enough to entice you to pay for the broadcast – maybe you're just in it for the headlining act – but you're still looking to watch the fight, here are all the locations in a 30-mile radius of Philly that will be showing it.
Also, you can click HERE for an updated list of authorized locations throughout the weekend.
|Location
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|Green Parrot Pub & Patio
|240 North Sycamore Avenue
|Newtown
|PA
|18940
|Punch Line Philly
|33 E Laurel St.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19123
|Chuck's Alibi
|7301 Oxford Ave
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19111
|Victory Bar and Grill
|795 S Route 73
|West Berlin
|NJ
|08091
|McStew's Irish Sports Pub
|5316 New Falls Rd
|Levittown
|PA
|19056
|JD McGillicuddy's
|690 Burmont Road
|Drexel Hill
|PA
|19026
|Field House
|1150 Filbert St.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19107
|Cheerleaders
|2740 S. Front St.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19148
|Oasis on Essington
|6800 Essington Ave.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19153
|Sweeneys Station Saloon
|13639 Philmont Avenue
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19116
|Ott's
|890 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd
|Voorhees Township
|NJ
|08043
|Vera Bar & Grill
|2310 Marlton Pike West
|Cherry Hill
|NJ
|08002
|JJ's Cafe
|1071 E. Erie Ave.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19124
|Landmark Americana
Tap & Grill
|1 East West Street
|Glassboro
|NJ
|08028
|Drake Tavern
|304 York Road
|Jenkintown
|PA
|19046
|Creekside Cabaret
|3225 Advance Lane
|Colmar
|PA
|18915
|Marty Magee's
Irish Pub
|1110 Lincoln Ave
|Prospect Park
|PA
|19076
|Timmy's Timeout
Sports Bar
|5000 Linden Ave.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19114
|Aura
|628 N Front St
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19123
|P.J. Whelihan's Pub
|1854 E. Marlton Pike
|Cherry Hill
|NJ
|08034
|Vinny's Bar & Grill
|826 W. DeKalb Pike
|King of Prussia
|PA
|19406
|Benny The Bum's
|9991 Bustleton Avenue
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19115
|Founding Fathers
Sports Bar & Grill
|1612 South Street
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19146
|Chickie's & Pete's
|675 Shannondell Boulevard
|Norristown
|PA
|19403
|Chickie's & Pete's
|183 US Highway 130
|Bordentown
|NJ
|08505
|Chickie's & Pete's
|5035 W Township Line Rd
|Upper Darby
|PA
|19082
|Chickie's & Pete's
|234 Rowan Blvd
|Glassboro
|NJ
|08028
|Chickie's & Pete's
|11000 Roosevelt Blvd
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19115
|Chickie's & Pete's
|510 Easton Rd
|Warrington
|PA
|18976
|Chickie's & Pete's
|2999 Street Road
|Bensalem
|PA
|19020
|Play 2
@ Chickie's & Pete's
|1526 Packer Ave.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19145
|Chickie's & Pete's
|4010 Robbins Avenue
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19135
|Queen Wilmington
|500 N Market St
|Wilmington
|DE
|19801
|Miller's Ale House
|2100 S. Columbus Blvd
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19148
|Miller's Ale House
|2300 Easton Rd
|Willow Grove
|PA
|19090
|Miller's Ale House
|2250 E Lincoln Hwy
|Langhorne
|PA
|19047
|Miller's Ale House
|554 Fellowship Rd
|Mount Laurel
|NJ
|08054
|Miller's Ale House
|9495 E Roosevelt Blvd
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19114
|Miller's Ale House
|18 Baltimore Pike
|Springfield
|PA
|19064
|Delilah's
|100 Spring Garden St.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19123
|Club Risque
|1700 S Columbus Blvd
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19148
|Club Risque
|3025 New Rogers Road
|Bristol
|PA
|19007
|Club Risque
|5921 Tacony St
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19135
|Cheerleaders
|54 Crescent Blvd.
|Gloucester City
|NJ
|08030
|Vanity Grand Cabaret
|6130 Passyunk Ave
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19153
|High Tides
Restaurant & Bar
|1067 Totem Rd
|Bensalem
|PA
|19020
|McGuire-Dix
Bowling Center
|6054 Doughboy Loop
|Fort Dix
|NJ
|8640
|Murphy's Beef & Ale
|5725 Bristol Emilie Road
|Levittown
|PA
|19057
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|103 Quarry Road
|Downingtown
|PA
|19335
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|9701 Roosevelt Road
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19114
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|627 Cross Keys Road
|Sicklerville
|NJ
|08081
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|920 BALTIMORE PIKE
|Glen Mills
|PA
|19342
|Valley Forge
Casino Resort
|1160 1st Ave
|King of Prussia
|PA
|19406
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|1598 Nixon Drive
|Moorestown
|NJ
|08057
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|201 Easton Road Suite 118
|Warrington
|PA
|18976
|City Tap House Logan
|2 Logan Square
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19103
|Racks Bar & Grille
|296 White Horse Pike
|Atco
|NJ
|08004
|Racks Bar & Grille
|2021 North BLack Horse Pike
|Williamstown
|NJ
|08094
|Greene Turtle
|1100 Bethlehem Pike
|North Wales
|PA
|19454
|City Works
|220 Main St.
|King of Prussia
|PA
|19406
|Club Onyx
|2908 S Columbus Blvd
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19148
|Ott's
|3112 Bridgeboro Rd
|Delran
|NJ
|08075
|Tom & Jerry's Sports Bar
|1006 MacDade Blvd.
|Milmont Park
|PA
|19033
|Dave & Buster's
|1995 Franklin Mills Circle
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19154
|Dave & Buster's
|325 N. Columbus Blvd. Pier 19 N.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19106
|Dave & Buster's
|500 W Germantown Pike
|Plymouth Meeting
|PA
|19462
|Draught Horse Restaurant
|1431 Cecil B Moore Ave.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19121
|Scruples at the Oakford
|4508 Super Hwy
|Feasterville
|PA
|19053
|Tilted Kilt
|645 Cross Keys Rd.
|Sicklerville
|NJ
|08081
|Telford VFW # 5308
|395 W Broad St
|Telford
|PA
|18969
|Glen Mills Schools
Community Center
|54 Three Wood Drive
|Glen Mills
|PA
|19342
|Tavern on Broad
|200 S Broad St
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19102
|940 Mantau Pike
|Woodbury Heights
|NJ
|8097
|Curran's Irish Inn
|6900 State Road
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19135
|Rams Head Bar & Grill
|40 E Market St
|West Chester
|PA
|19382
|Bricklayers & Allied
Craftworkers Union Hall
|2706 Black Lake Place
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19154
|J.J. Bootlegger's
|35 South 2nd street
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19106
|Dimensions Sports Bar
|7318 Caster Ave
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19152
|Adelphia Balis
Restaurant & Bar
|1750 Clements-Bridge Road
|Deptford
|NJ
|08096
|Kaminskis Sports Bar
|1424 Brace Rd.
|Cherry Hill
|NJ
|08034
|Phily Diner
|31 S Black Horse Pike
|Runnemede
|NJ
|08078
|Tir na nOg
Irish Bar & Grill
|1600 Arch St
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19103
|Crossbar
|2225 E Darby Rd
|Havertown
|PA
|19083
|Flip & Bailey's
Bar & Grill
|900 Conestoga Rd
|Rosemont
|PA
|19010
|Dempsters Pub
|437 Pine St
|Mount Holly
|NJ
|8060
|X Marks the Spot
|6364 Stenton Ave
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19138
|Escape @ Newtown
Athletic Club
|120 Pheasant Run
|Newtown
|PA
|18940
|Tavern on the Edge
|332 Jersey Ave
|Gloucester City
|NJ
|08030
|6 Feet Under
|727 Walnut St
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19106
|Mystic Bar Restaurant
|1218 South Clinton Ave
|Trenton
|NJ
|08611
|Nicks Roast Beef
|2214 Cottman Ave.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19149
|Integrity Title Agency
|110 Barclay Pavillion East
|Cherry Hill
|NJ
|08034
|Veteran Boxers
Association
|2733 E Clearfield St
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19134
|Ortiebs
|847 N 3rd St
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19123
|Harrigans Pub
|1051 W County Line Road
|Hatboro
|PA
|19040
|Vape Saloon
|1616 W Newport Pike
|Wilmington
|DE
|19804
|Timothy's
|121 Eaglesview Blvd
|Exton
|PA
|19341
|Timothy's
|929 S High St
|West Chester
|PA
|19382
|Timothy's
Riverfront Grill
|930 Justison St
|Wilmington
|DE
|19801
Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports