Boxing UFC
082317_McGregor-Mayweather_AP John Locher/AP

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor pose for photographers during a news conference on Wednesday.

August 24, 2017

Where to watch Mayweather vs. McGregor in the Philly area

Boxing UFC Philadelphia Floyd Mayweather Jr. MMA Conor McGregor
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

If you're interested in Saturday night's fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, then you're not alone – it's expected to be the most-watched fight ever. But it's also going to cost you. The pay-per-view main card costs $100 to order in high definition. 

If that's greater than your interest in watching what could be a relatively short main event, you're still not alone – some of the legendary fighters we talked to about the scheduled 12-round super welterweight bout said just that

However, you get more than just Mayweather-McGregor on Saturday night. The PPV telecast also includes three title bouts that each feature two professional boxers instead of just one. 

•  Philly's Steve Cunningham, a two-time world champion, will face undefeated contender Andrew Tabiti for the USBA cruiserweight title
•  Undefeated Gervonta Davis will defend his IBF junior welterweight world championship against undefeated Francisco Fonseca
•  Nathan Cleverly will defend his WBA light heavyweight title against former world champion Badou Jack

If that's not enough to entice you to pay for the broadcast – maybe you're just in it for the headlining act – but you're still looking to watch the fight, here are all the locations in a 30-mile radius of Philly that will be showing it. 

Also, you can click HERE  for an updated list of authorized locations throughout the weekend.

Location Address City State Zip
Green Parrot Pub & Patio 240 North Sycamore Avenue Newtown PA 18940
Punch Line Philly 33 E Laurel St. Philadelphia PA 19123
Chuck's Alibi 7301 Oxford Ave Philadelphia PA 19111
Victory Bar and Grill 795 S Route 73 West Berlin NJ 08091
McStew's Irish Sports Pub 5316 New Falls Rd Levittown PA 19056
JD McGillicuddy's 690 Burmont Road Drexel Hill PA 19026
Field House 1150 Filbert St. Philadelphia PA 19107
Cheerleaders 2740 S. Front St. Philadelphia PA 19148
Oasis on Essington 6800 Essington Ave. Philadelphia PA 19153
Sweeneys Station Saloon 13639 Philmont Avenue Philadelphia PA 19116
Ott's 890 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd Voorhees Township NJ 08043
Vera Bar & Grill 2310 Marlton Pike West Cherry Hill NJ 08002
JJ's Cafe 1071 E. Erie Ave. Philadelphia PA 19124
Landmark Americana
Tap & Grill		 1 East West Street Glassboro NJ 08028
Drake Tavern 304 York Road Jenkintown PA 19046
Creekside Cabaret 3225 Advance Lane Colmar PA 18915
Marty Magee's
Irish Pub		 1110 Lincoln Ave Prospect Park PA 19076
Timmy's Timeout
Sports Bar		 5000 Linden Ave. Philadelphia PA 19114
Aura 628 N Front St Philadelphia PA 19123
P.J. Whelihan's Pub 1854 E. Marlton Pike Cherry Hill NJ 08034
Vinny's Bar & Grill 826 W. DeKalb Pike King of Prussia PA 19406
Benny The Bum's 9991 Bustleton Avenue Philadelphia PA 19115
Founding Fathers
Sports Bar & Grill		 1612 South Street Philadelphia PA 19146
Chickie's & Pete's
 675 Shannondell Boulevard Norristown PA 19403
Chickie's & Pete's
 183 US Highway 130 Bordentown NJ 08505
Chickie's & Pete's 5035 W Township Line Rd Upper Darby PA 19082
Chickie's & Pete's
 234 Rowan Blvd Glassboro NJ 08028
Chickie's & Pete's
 11000 Roosevelt Blvd Philadelphia PA 19115
Chickie's & Pete's
 510 Easton Rd Warrington PA 18976
Chickie's & Pete's
 2999 Street Road Bensalem PA 19020
Play 2
@ Chickie's & Pete's		 1526 Packer Ave. Philadelphia PA 19145
Chickie's & Pete's 4010 Robbins Avenue Philadelphia PA 19135
Queen Wilmington 500 N Market St Wilmington DE 19801
Miller's Ale House  2100 S. Columbus Blvd Philadelphia PA 19148
Miller's Ale House  2300 Easton Rd Willow Grove PA 19090
Miller's Ale House  2250 E Lincoln Hwy Langhorne PA 19047
Miller's Ale House  554 Fellowship Rd Mount Laurel NJ 08054
Miller's Ale House  9495 E Roosevelt Blvd Philadelphia PA 19114
Miller's Ale House 18 Baltimore Pike Springfield PA 19064
Delilah's 100 Spring Garden St. Philadelphia PA 19123
Club Risque 1700 S Columbus Blvd Philadelphia PA 19148
Club Risque 3025 New Rogers Road Bristol PA 19007
Club Risque 5921 Tacony St Philadelphia PA 19135
Cheerleaders 54 Crescent Blvd. Gloucester City NJ 08030
Vanity Grand Cabaret 6130 Passyunk Ave Philadelphia PA 19153
High Tides
Restaurant & Bar		 1067 Totem Rd Bensalem PA 19020
McGuire-Dix
Bowling Center		 6054 Doughboy Loop Fort Dix NJ 8640
Murphy's Beef & Ale 5725 Bristol Emilie Road Levittown PA 19057
Buffalo Wild Wings 103 Quarry Road Downingtown PA 19335
Buffalo Wild Wings 9701 Roosevelt Road Philadelphia PA 19114
Buffalo Wild Wings 627 Cross Keys Road Sicklerville NJ 08081
Buffalo Wild Wings 920 BALTIMORE PIKE Glen Mills PA 19342
Valley Forge
Casino Resort		 1160 1st Ave King of Prussia PA 19406
Buffalo Wild Wings 1598 Nixon Drive Moorestown NJ 08057
Buffalo Wild Wings 201 Easton Road Suite 118 Warrington PA 18976
City Tap House Logan 2 Logan Square Philadelphia PA 19103
Racks Bar & Grille 296 White Horse Pike Atco NJ 08004
Racks Bar & Grille 2021 North BLack Horse Pike Williamstown NJ 08094
Greene Turtle 1100 Bethlehem Pike North Wales PA 19454
City Works 220 Main St. King of Prussia PA 19406
Club Onyx 2908 S Columbus Blvd Philadelphia PA 19148
Ott's 3112 Bridgeboro Rd Delran NJ 08075
Tom & Jerry's Sports Bar 1006 MacDade Blvd. Milmont Park PA 19033
Dave & Buster's 1995 Franklin Mills Circle Philadelphia PA 19154
Dave & Buster's 325 N. Columbus Blvd. Pier 19 N. Philadelphia PA 19106
Dave & Buster's 500 W Germantown Pike Plymouth Meeting PA 19462
Draught Horse Restaurant 1431 Cecil B Moore Ave. Philadelphia PA 19121
Scruples at the Oakford 4508 Super Hwy Feasterville PA 19053
Tilted Kilt 645 Cross Keys Rd. Sicklerville NJ 08081
Telford VFW # 5308 395 W Broad St Telford PA 18969
Glen Mills Schools
Community Center		 54 Three Wood Drive Glen Mills PA 19342
Tavern on Broad 200 S Broad St Philadelphia PA 19102
940 Mantau Pike Woodbury Heights NJ 8097
Curran's Irish Inn 6900 State Road Philadelphia PA 19135
Rams Head Bar & Grill 40 E Market St West Chester PA 19382
Bricklayers & Allied
Craftworkers Union Hall		 2706 Black Lake Place Philadelphia PA 19154
J.J. Bootlegger's 35 South 2nd street Philadelphia PA 19106
Dimensions Sports Bar 7318 Caster Ave Philadelphia PA 19152
Adelphia Balis
Restaurant & Bar		 1750 Clements-Bridge Road Deptford NJ 08096
Kaminskis Sports Bar 1424 Brace Rd. Cherry Hill NJ 08034
Phily Diner 31 S Black Horse Pike Runnemede NJ 08078
Tir na nOg
Irish Bar & Grill		 1600 Arch St Philadelphia PA 19103
Crossbar 2225 E Darby Rd Havertown PA 19083
Flip & Bailey's
 Bar & Grill		 900 Conestoga Rd Rosemont PA 19010
Dempsters Pub 437 Pine St Mount Holly NJ 8060
X Marks the Spot 6364 Stenton Ave Philadelphia PA 19138
Escape @ Newtown
Athletic Club		 120 Pheasant Run Newtown PA 18940
Tavern on the Edge 332 Jersey Ave Gloucester City NJ 08030
6 Feet Under 727 Walnut St Philadelphia PA 19106
Mystic Bar Restaurant 1218 South Clinton Ave Trenton NJ 08611
Nicks Roast Beef 2214 Cottman Ave. Philadelphia PA 19149
Integrity Title Agency 110 Barclay Pavillion East Cherry Hill NJ 08034
Veteran Boxers
Association		 2733 E Clearfield St Philadelphia PA 19134
Ortiebs 847 N 3rd St Philadelphia PA 19123
Harrigans Pub 1051 W County Line Road Hatboro PA 19040
Vape Saloon 1616 W Newport Pike Wilmington DE 19804
Timothy's 121 Eaglesview Blvd Exton PA 19341
Timothy's 929 S High St West Chester PA 19382
Timothy's
Riverfront Grill		 930 Justison St Wilmington DE 19801

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

AP_17236019408384.jpg

Rhys Hoskins asks unselfish question, then annihilates baseball, continues setting Phillies records

Social Media

Frank Rizzo

Italian Market Facebook apologizes to Helen Gym after posting emotional call for resignation

Free Food

waffle

Here's how to score free waffles in Philly today, National Waffle Day

Military

Raven Rock

Here's the gigantic, not-so-secret Pennsylvania bunker 'where nuclear war in the U.S. would begin'

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.