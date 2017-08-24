Where to watch Mayweather vs. McGregor in the Philly area

If you're interested in Saturday night's fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, then you're not alone – it's expected to be the most-watched fight ever. But it's also going to cost you. The pay-per-view main card costs $100 to order in high definition.

If that's greater than your interest in watching what could be a relatively short main event, you're still not alone – some of the legendary fighters we talked to about the scheduled 12-round super welterweight bout said just that.

However, you get more than just Mayweather-McGregor on Saturday night. The PPV telecast also includes three title bouts that each feature two professional boxers instead of just one.

• Philly's Steve Cunningham, a two-time world champion, will face undefeated contender Andrew Tabiti for the USBA cruiserweight title

• Undefeated Gervonta Davis will defend his IBF junior welterweight world championship against undefeated Francisco Fonseca

• Nathan Cleverly will defend his WBA light heavyweight title against former world champion Badou Jack

If that's not enough to entice you to pay for the broadcast – maybe you're just in it for the headlining act – but you're still looking to watch the fight, here are all the locations in a 30-mile radius of Philly that will be showing it.

Also, you can click HERE for an updated list of authorized locations throughout the weekend.

Location Address City State Zip Green Parrot Pub & Patio 240 North Sycamore Avenue Newtown PA 18940 Punch Line Philly 33 E Laurel St. Philadelphia PA 19123 Chuck's Alibi 7301 Oxford Ave Philadelphia PA 19111 Victory Bar and Grill 795 S Route 73 West Berlin NJ 08091 McStew's Irish Sports Pub 5316 New Falls Rd Levittown PA 19056 JD McGillicuddy's 690 Burmont Road Drexel Hill PA 19026 Field House 1150 Filbert St. Philadelphia PA 19107 Cheerleaders 2740 S. Front St. Philadelphia PA 19148 Oasis on Essington 6800 Essington Ave. Philadelphia PA 19153 Sweeneys Station Saloon 13639 Philmont Avenue Philadelphia PA 19116 Ott's 890 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd Voorhees Township NJ 08043 Vera Bar & Grill 2310 Marlton Pike West Cherry Hill NJ 08002 JJ's Cafe 1071 E. Erie Ave. Philadelphia PA 19124 Landmark Americana

Tap & Grill 1 East West Street Glassboro NJ 08028 Drake Tavern 304 York Road Jenkintown PA 19046 Creekside Cabaret 3225 Advance Lane Colmar PA 18915 Marty Magee's

Irish Pub 1110 Lincoln Ave Prospect Park PA 19076 Timmy's Timeout

Sports Bar 5000 Linden Ave. Philadelphia PA 19114 Aura 628 N Front St Philadelphia PA 19123 P.J. Whelihan's Pub 1854 E. Marlton Pike Cherry Hill NJ 08034 Vinny's Bar & Grill 826 W. DeKalb Pike King of Prussia PA 19406 Benny The Bum's 9991 Bustleton Avenue Philadelphia PA 19115 Founding Fathers

Sports Bar & Grill 1612 South Street Philadelphia PA 19146 Chickie's & Pete's

675 Shannondell Boulevard Norristown PA 19403 Chickie's & Pete's

183 US Highway 130 Bordentown NJ 08505 Chickie's & Pete's 5035 W Township Line Rd Upper Darby PA 19082 Chickie's & Pete's

234 Rowan Blvd Glassboro NJ 08028 Chickie's & Pete's

11000 Roosevelt Blvd Philadelphia PA 19115 Chickie's & Pete's

510 Easton Rd Warrington PA 18976 Chickie's & Pete's

2999 Street Road Bensalem PA 19020 Play 2

@ Chickie's & Pete's 1526 Packer Ave. Philadelphia PA 19145 Chickie's & Pete's 4010 Robbins Avenue Philadelphia PA 19135 Queen Wilmington 500 N Market St Wilmington DE 19801 Miller's Ale House 2100 S. Columbus Blvd Philadelphia PA 19148 Miller's Ale House 2300 Easton Rd Willow Grove PA 19090 Miller's Ale House 2250 E Lincoln Hwy Langhorne PA 19047 Miller's Ale House 554 Fellowship Rd Mount Laurel NJ 08054 Miller's Ale House 9495 E Roosevelt Blvd Philadelphia PA 19114 Miller's Ale House 18 Baltimore Pike Springfield PA 19064 Delilah's 100 Spring Garden St. Philadelphia PA 19123 Club Risque 1700 S Columbus Blvd Philadelphia PA 19148 Club Risque 3025 New Rogers Road Bristol PA 19007 Club Risque 5921 Tacony St Philadelphia PA 19135 Cheerleaders 54 Crescent Blvd. Gloucester City NJ 08030 Vanity Grand Cabaret 6130 Passyunk Ave Philadelphia PA 19153 High Tides

Restaurant & Bar 1067 Totem Rd Bensalem PA 19020 McGuire-Dix

Bowling Center 6054 Doughboy Loop Fort Dix NJ 8640 Murphy's Beef & Ale 5725 Bristol Emilie Road Levittown PA 19057 Buffalo Wild Wings 103 Quarry Road Downingtown PA 19335 Buffalo Wild Wings 9701 Roosevelt Road Philadelphia PA 19114 Buffalo Wild Wings 627 Cross Keys Road Sicklerville NJ 08081 Buffalo Wild Wings 920 BALTIMORE PIKE Glen Mills PA 19342 Valley Forge

Casino Resort 1160 1st Ave King of Prussia PA 19406 Buffalo Wild Wings 1598 Nixon Drive Moorestown NJ 08057 Buffalo Wild Wings 201 Easton Road Suite 118 Warrington PA 18976 City Tap House Logan 2 Logan Square Philadelphia PA 19103 Racks Bar & Grille 296 White Horse Pike Atco NJ 08004 Racks Bar & Grille 2021 North BLack Horse Pike Williamstown NJ 08094 Greene Turtle 1100 Bethlehem Pike North Wales PA 19454 City Works 220 Main St. King of Prussia PA 19406 Club Onyx 2908 S Columbus Blvd Philadelphia PA 19148 Ott's 3112 Bridgeboro Rd Delran NJ 08075 Tom & Jerry's Sports Bar 1006 MacDade Blvd. Milmont Park PA 19033 Dave & Buster's 1995 Franklin Mills Circle Philadelphia PA 19154 Dave & Buster's 325 N. Columbus Blvd. Pier 19 N. Philadelphia PA 19106 Dave & Buster's 500 W Germantown Pike Plymouth Meeting PA 19462 Draught Horse Restaurant 1431 Cecil B Moore Ave. Philadelphia PA 19121 Scruples at the Oakford 4508 Super Hwy Feasterville PA 19053 Tilted Kilt 645 Cross Keys Rd. Sicklerville NJ 08081 Telford VFW # 5308 395 W Broad St Telford PA 18969 Glen Mills Schools

Community Center 54 Three Wood Drive Glen Mills PA 19342 Tavern on Broad 200 S Broad St Philadelphia PA 19102 940 Mantau Pike Woodbury Heights NJ 8097 Curran's Irish Inn 6900 State Road Philadelphia PA 19135 Rams Head Bar & Grill 40 E Market St West Chester PA 19382 Bricklayers & Allied

Craftworkers Union Hall 2706 Black Lake Place Philadelphia PA 19154 J.J. Bootlegger's 35 South 2nd street Philadelphia PA 19106 Dimensions Sports Bar 7318 Caster Ave Philadelphia PA 19152 Adelphia Balis

Restaurant & Bar 1750 Clements-Bridge Road Deptford NJ 08096 Kaminskis Sports Bar 1424 Brace Rd. Cherry Hill NJ 08034 Phily Diner 31 S Black Horse Pike Runnemede NJ 08078 Tir na nOg

Irish Bar & Grill 1600 Arch St Philadelphia PA 19103 Crossbar 2225 E Darby Rd Havertown PA 19083 Flip & Bailey's

Bar & Grill 900 Conestoga Rd Rosemont PA 19010 Dempsters Pub 437 Pine St Mount Holly NJ 8060 X Marks the Spot 6364 Stenton Ave Philadelphia PA 19138 Escape @ Newtown

Athletic Club 120 Pheasant Run Newtown PA 18940 Tavern on the Edge 332 Jersey Ave Gloucester City NJ 08030 6 Feet Under 727 Walnut St Philadelphia PA 19106 Mystic Bar Restaurant 1218 South Clinton Ave Trenton NJ 08611 Nicks Roast Beef 2214 Cottman Ave. Philadelphia PA 19149 Integrity Title Agency 110 Barclay Pavillion East Cherry Hill NJ 08034 Veteran Boxers

Association 2733 E Clearfield St Philadelphia PA 19134 Ortiebs 847 N 3rd St Philadelphia PA 19123 Harrigans Pub 1051 W County Line Road Hatboro PA 19040 Vape Saloon 1616 W Newport Pike Wilmington DE 19804 Timothy's 121 Eaglesview Blvd Exton PA 19341 Timothy's 929 S High St West Chester PA 19382 Timothy's

Riverfront Grill 930 Justison St Wilmington DE 19801

