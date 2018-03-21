Winter Storm Toby in photos

PhillyVoice staff photographer Thom Carroll was out early Wednesday in Philadelphia as Winter Storm Toby hit the region. More images of the storm to come throughout the day:

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Snow begins to accumulate on Market Street late Wednesday morning, March 21, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Vehicles travel on a wet Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Philadelphia during Winter Storm Toby early Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Road conditions were expected to worsen throughout the day.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Sleet and freezing rain fall near the Philadelphia Museum of Art early Wednesday morning, March 21, 2018.