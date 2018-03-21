March 21, 2018

Winter Storm Toby in photos

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Snow
Carroll - Sleet and freezing rain on Girard Avenue sidewalk Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A woman walks her dog on a sleet-covered sidewalk on the 2800 block of Girard Avenue early Wednesday morning, March, 21, 2018.

PhillyVoice staff photographer Thom Carroll was out early Wednesday in Philadelphia as Winter Storm Toby hit the region. More images of the storm to come throughout the day:

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Snow begins to accumulate on Market Street late Wednesday morning, March 21, 2018.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Vehicles travel on a wet Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Philadelphia during Winter Storm Toby early Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Road conditions were expected to worsen throughout the day.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Sleet and freezing rain fall near the Philadelphia Museum of Art early Wednesday morning, March 21, 2018.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

SEPTA buses move along 29th Street near Girard Avenue in Brewerytown on Wednesday morning, March 21, 2018. Roads were primarily wet before the snow began in late morning.


Thom Carroll

Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

thom@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Snow Philadelphia Photos

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Gov. Wolf urges drivers to stay off roads as powerful nor'easter arrives
Carroll - Wet roadways before snowstorm

Eagles

NFC East free agency grades: Cowboys edition
032118JerryJones

Weather

Naturally, Winter Storm Toby means lots of 'The Office' memes
Winter Storm Toby The Office

Opinion

In town full of teams on the rise, Phillies out to prove they're no different
032018_Carlos-Santana_usat

Food & Drink

You can get vodka-infused pizza in Philadelphia now
Vodka-infused pizza at Scareptta

Relationships

Now, we want to hear about your GOOD neighbors
Good Neighbors

Escapes

Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.