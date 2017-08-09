This is your new favorite Little League Baseball player

To my fellow Pennsylvanians who make the drive each year to Williamsport to take in the Little League World Series, and for fans of sports in general, pour one out. Unfortunately, at this year's main event, we won't be graced with the presence of Jeffrey Powell, your new favorite amateur baseball player.

Powell, who goes by the nickname "Boog" (like the former Orioles great), is a 220-pound, 12-year-old kid who played for the Tennessee squad in this year's Southeast region.