Yuengling's Ice Cream, Sheetz announce partnership

Yuengling's Ice Cream could be coming to a convenience store near you.

Sheetz now has pints of the Pennsylvania-made frozen treat in 300 of its stores across six states, WFMZ Allentown reported last week.

"We are proud to partner with an iconic brand such as Yuengling's Ice Cream in giving our customers an extra choice when looking for a cool treat this summer," said Ryan Sheetz, assistant vice president of brand strategy for the company.

Sheetz will have six flavors of Yuengling's Ice Cream's 19-flavor lineup available for customers, including Black & Tan, vanilla, root beer float, sea salt caramel, peanut butter cup and vanilla fudge chunk with pretzels.

Unfortunately, that means no pint-sized versions of Butterbeer for "Harry Potter" fans. The company announced the new flavor, reminiscent of the drink popularized in the fictional book, back in March.

“Americans today are always on the go, looking for everything at their fingertips,” said David Yuengling, President of Yuengling’s Ice Cream. “We’re happy to partner with Sheetz to provide on-the-go workers, soccer moms, and travelers our delicious ice cream as a sweet treat during their busy day.”

Intrigued? Looks like Sheetz locations in Berks County will be carrying the treat, but Yuengling's Ice Cream has a store locator on its site to make tracking down its ice cream easier.

Yuengling's Ice Cream is also sold at select Acme stores in Philadelphia.

Yuengling's Ice Cream was started during the Prohibition era by D.G. Yuengling & Son Brewery but is unaffiliated with the Pennsylvania brewery.

