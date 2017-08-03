Off-duty Philadelphia police officer charged with DUI

An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was charged this week after police say he struck several parked cars while driving and showed signs of being drunk.

On-duty officers arrested Harper after the incident on the 1600 block of North Sixth Street around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Harper was taken to the Police Detention Unit for testing, police said in a statement Thursday.

One resident who asked not to be identified told 6ABC that he was awakened overnight by the sound of "Boom, boom, boom!"

"Then a huge one. That was the Honda Civic hitting the wall."

The Civic was one of the four cars hit, 6ABC reported. A motorcycle was also hit.

Police said Harper showed signs of impairment when officers encountered him.

The resident told 6ABC that the driver appeared to be very drunk.

"He couldn't stand up," the resident said. "He was ready to fall over."

A breathalyzer test reportedly found Harper's blood alcohol content to be .198, more than twice the legal limit.

Harper has been placed on administrative duty while the district attorney's office reviews charges filed against him, 6ABC reported.