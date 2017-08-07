Travel back to the summer of '69 at Woodstock tribute concert

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City will host its fourth annual Deckstock Festival, a Woodstock tribute concert that brings the summer of '69 to the marina for a full day of psychedelic fun.



Impersonators will reproduce the sounds that rocked more than 400,000 Woodstock attendees in 1969 from noon to 2 a.m. at the casino's The Deck Bayfront Bar & Restaurant.



Hear the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Moody Blues, Jefferson Airplane, The Animals, Jim Morrison, Mick Jagger, Santana, Van Morrison and Janis Joplin, among others.

In true hippie spirit, the music festival is free to attend.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Noon to 2 a.m. | Free

The Deck Bayfront Bar & Restaurant at Golden Nugget Atlantic City

600 Huron Ave. and Brigantine Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ

