Festivals Music
music festival monkeybusinessimages/iStock

August 07, 2017

Travel back to the summer of '69 at Woodstock tribute concert

In true hippie spirit, it's free to attend

Festivals Music Atlantic City Concerts Free Philadelphia Performances New Jersey
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City will host its fourth annual Deckstock Festival, a Woodstock tribute concert that brings the summer of '69 to the marina for a full day of psychedelic fun.

Impersonators will reproduce the sounds that rocked more than 400,000 Woodstock attendees in 1969 from noon to 2 a.m. at the casino's The Deck Bayfront Bar & Restaurant.

RELATED: Trade places with Kurt Cobain in exchange for his short-lived fame and fortune? "Never" | Listen to live music under the stars at 56th annual Philadelphia Folk Festival

Hear the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Moody Blues, Jefferson Airplane, The Animals, Jim Morrison, Mick Jagger, Santana, Van Morrison and Janis Joplin, among others.

In true hippie spirit, the music festival is free to attend.

Deckstock Festival

Saturday, Aug. 12
Noon to 2 a.m. | Free
The Deck Bayfront Bar & Restaurant at Golden Nugget Atlantic City
600 Huron Ave. and Brigantine Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

081117CarsonWentz

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Packers preseason game

Television

Saturday Night Live

Watch: SNL's 'Weekend Update: Summer Edition' features Bill Hader as Scaramucci and more

Eagles

081117_Wentzy_ARod_AP

What they’re saying about the Eagles’ preseason opener in Green Bay

Business

TV-Streaming Ahead

The TV-streaming paradox: Why you may miss the cable bundle

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.