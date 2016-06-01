Five local weekend adventures you have to try this summer

Those lucky enough to truly experience New Jersey are privy to America’s best-kept secret. South Jersey is no exception. Bustling with gorgeous vineyards, rugged terrain, and local eats, you could spend a lifetime exploring every nook and cranny. We’ve paired it down to just five weekend adventures, perfect for canoodling couples or kid-filled families. And just like that we’ve planned your summer — you can thank us later.

Atlantic City

Atlantic City has its problems — sure, but our guarantee is that you can pull off a fantastic weekend here. If you’re not feeling the beach, head straight to the Borgata for a luxurious spa treatment. World-class, this hotel features five indoor and outdoor pools along with two spas. You’ll feel expertly refreshed and pampered to take on the rest of the weekend and enjoy the amazing concerts and restaurants right at your fingertips. Better yet, leave mom at the spa while the rest of the family heads to the iconic Steel Pier. Featuring more than 20 fun-packed rides, you’ll stay till after dusk with your head spinning and your fingers sticky from funnel cake. For those looking to catch up on shopping, end your boardwalk peruse at the Playground Pier, for the latest gifts, delicious dinner spots, and stunning views right on the water.

Spend your Sunday just outside Atlantic City soaking in the gorgeous Renault Winery — one of the oldest continuously operating wineries in the United States. A riveting historical site, enjoy delicious wine while surveying the grounds and enjoying the 18-hole championship golf course.

Burlington County

Escape to Burlington County for a quaint weekend enjoying the rugged New Jersey Wilderness. Take adventure into your own hands by renting a canoe from Micks Pine Barrens Canoe and Kayak Rental to explore the rivers of the Wharton State Forest. Then set sail exploring the Wading and Oswego Rivers! Or choose to explore Palmyra Cove Nature Park. A fascinating environmental discovery center, your kids will leave with a robust education in New Jersey wildlife. Spend the night at the award- winning Isaac Hilliard House, a bed-and-breakfast in a charming Victorian Federal House, complete with delectable breakfast and a picturesque pool.

Spend Sunday at the Historic Smithville Park. Enjoy the 22-acre Smithville Lake, complete with a butterfly garden and hiking trails. On the grounds, the Historic Smithville Mansion and Museum are open for tours and tea time. Or spend the day at the Historic Whitesbog Village surrounded by 3,000 acres of cranberry bogs, blueberry fields, and rustic Pine Barrens. There is no better place to pick delicious, ripe blueberries – Whitesbog is where the highbush blueberry was first successfully cultivated!

Cape May

Head down to Cape May for a wonderful weekend in one of the most-loved locations in all of New Jersey. Lace your weekend with adventure by enjoying parasailing across the thrilling ocean. Or better yet, spend the day jet skiing and jet boating with friends and family. Trade in your jet ski for a weekend spent whale and dolphin watching with the Starlight Fleet. An experienced marine biologist leads each trip, teaching everyone something new. Take Sunday to explore the wine trail in Cape May. South Jersey Wine Tours will take you along Nataili Vineyards, Jessie Creek Winery, Hawk Haven Vineyard Winery, Cape May Winery & Vineyard, Turdo Vineyard, and Willow Creek Winery. Don’t worry, transportation is provided!

Camden County

Though Philadelphia is most famed for its historic haunts, just across the river Camden County is equally home to some of history’s best-kept secrets. Spend Saturday exploring Barclay Farmstead: A Living History Museum. Built in 1816 and surrounded by 32 rolling acres, this quaint home will immerse you in what life was once like. Spend an afternoon enjoying the Federal and Flemish architecture, as well as the rich history of the property. Next, trek to the historic home of famed poet Walt Whitman. Constructed in 1848, relive the artistry of Whitman’s prose within his former home.

On Sunday, head to Indian King Tavern Museum to visit the site where New Jersey was legally created. As New Jersey’s first State Historic Site, this landmark is a can’t miss.

Gloucester County

Head to Gloucester County for the adventure of a lifetime, skydiving! It’s possible to make your dream of free falling come true right in South Jersey at Skydive Cross Keys. Keep the adrenaline alive by heading to Accurate Paintball, for color-filled combat, or hit the bowling alley at Brunswick Zone Turnersville Lanes for more low-key family fun. On Sunday, keep the thrill alive by heading to Bridgeport Speedway for exciting races in all divisions. Gloucester County offers the adventure of a lifetime.

From calming beach sides to thrilling races and quaint historic spots, South Jersey has an adventure for everyone. Start yours today!

