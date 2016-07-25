Real Estate Gallery

55 Lane of Acres Photo courtesy of BHHS Fox & Roach - Cherry Hill/for PhillyVoice

A Gary Gardner original.

July 25, 2016

GALLERY: Tour the most expensive home in Haddonfield, NJ

By ANNE E. KOONS, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES FOX & ROACH, REALTORS

Behold the most expensive home on the market in Camden County – 55 Lane of Acres, a ridiculously sized estate with luxuries fit for a king and queen:

Prepare to have all your needs met for a cool $4.2 million because this nearly 10,000 square foot home has it all.

  • 55 LANE OF ACRES FEATURES:
  • 5 Bedrooms
  • 4 Full, 2 Half Baths
  • Elevator
  • 4 Car Garage
  • Walk Out Basement
  • Outdoor Kitchen

Is a putting green a must-have for you? Do your kids need a home movie theatre for their entire class? How about wine tasting on Saturdays at your place? A sauna, four car garage, cigar room, chef’s kitchen and a foyer for the entire prom? If these are all on your list, we’ve found your next home. By the time you’re done scrolling through these photos, you’ll be ready to make an offer.

Three sets of French doors invite you into the dramatic foyer.

The gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, commercial grade appliances and a breakfast area with a fireplace.

The second-floor balcony overlooks a massive two-story great room.

The master suite features a see-through fireplace to the sitting room and a balcony.

The master suite also features his and her walk-in closets.

The lower level boasts a huge granite wet bar and an in-wall aquarium.

It also has a wine tasting room…

…and a home movie theater.

The backyard features a full outdoor kitchen and a putting green area.

To see more photos of 55 Lane of Acres, view the full listing here.

