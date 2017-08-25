This is how you know if community college is for you

Do any of these scenarios apply to your current situation?

You need to go to college or go back to college without acquiring massive student debt.

You’re at a transitional point in life and need to do something about it.

You need your school to be more flexible with the hours you can attend.

You’re ready to meet people who share your interests and concerns.

You want to start a new career and need the skills to make it happen.

If you can relate to any of those scenarios, community college is the solution you’ve been looking for. It’s perfect for first-time students, returning students, and for anyone who wants to transition directly into a job or transfer to a four-year institution. It’s a low-risk, high-reward investment in your future that can set you on the right path for success.

With the rising costs of four-year and private universities, community colleges offer courses, certificates, diplomas, and degrees at significantly less cost. If you’re planning on attending a four-year institution down the road, attending a community college for the first two years can greatly reduce the chances that you’ll have to take out student loans, and you’ll increase your potential to save money.

If you’re undecided about which major to pursue, community college can provide you with the opportunity to take care of your general courses while you figure it out at a substantially lower cost (and at your own pace). Moving at your own pace can be incredibly useful, particularly if you need to focus on more than just your classes.

They provide more flexibility in terms of when you’ll be able to take your courses. Most four-year colleges still rely on having classes scheduled during the day. This isn’t ideal for students who have to work or care for families and children while also trying to get an education. Community colleges are more likely to offer evening classes and online classes in addition to day classes.

If you’re leaning toward a career that relies on mastery of technical skill - such as an auto mechanic or a dental hygienist - most community colleges offer efficient programs that are rooted in vocation. These vocational programs are streamlined, concise, and can lead to faster employment because they focus more on the skills needed to do the job rather than spending semesters focusing on general education courses.

Students who plan to transfer to larger academic institutions also benefit from courses and programs that make the transition as simple as possible. Another big benefit: If you’ve struggled in the past with your GPA and are concerned about being able to attend a four-year university, a community college is a great place to work on improving your academic record while also earning the credits you’ll need to transfer.

Now, more than ever, it’s imperative to fully consider your educational options, and community colleges are quickly becoming the most promising option for success. How that success manifests and how you use these resources will be up to you.

If you’re looking for somewhere that offers all of these benefits and more, consider Camden County College. It’s one of the largest community colleges in the region, offering three convenient locations in Blackwood, Camden and Cherry Hill. The Blackwood location even features an on-campus childcare center for students with young children. Through a partnership with Rutgers University, the college also provides students with the opportunity to save $20,000 in tuition by earning a 2-year degree before seamlessly transferring to Rutgers-Camden.

Camden County College maintains one of the lowest tuition rates of any college in the state or region, and is known for continuously updating its programs and services to support the changing needs of the communities and students it serves.

You might also like: Community College: Same education, more money in your pocket