August 29, 2016
Think you have the ultimate party pad? Then you obviously have never seen 224 Munn Lane in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. With nearly 10,000 square feet of interior living space sitting on 4.7 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, this entertainer's paradise is on the market for under $2 million.
Prepare to become the center of attention within your social circles, because everyone is going to want an invite to your next poolside BBQ. Even if it’s raining, no need to cancel – just walk inside to continue the party without skipping a beat with a full wet bar and game room on the lower level. Looking to have a more intimate gathering? Invite a few friends over for movie night in your very own home theater or host a tasting in your wine cellar or cigar room.
Purchase this estate and you will no longer need to travel to some fancy five-star resort to get away – all you’ll have to do is walk out your back door. See for yourself:
