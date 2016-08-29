August 29, 2016

This entertainer’s paradise is on the market for under $2 million

By ANNE E. KOONS, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES FOX & ROACH, REALTORS
224 Munn Lane, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034

Think you have the ultimate party pad? Then you obviously have never seen 224 Munn Lane in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. With nearly 10,000 square feet of interior living space sitting on 4.7 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, this entertainer's paradise is on the market for under $2 million.

  • 224 MUNN LANE FEATURES:
  • 7 Bedrooms
  • 7 Full, 3 Half Baths
  • 6-Car Garage
  • 6 Fireplaces

Prepare to become the center of attention within your social circles, because everyone is going to want an invite to your next poolside BBQ. Even if it’s raining, no need to cancel – just walk inside to continue the party without skipping a beat with a full wet bar and game room on the lower level. Looking to have a more intimate gathering? Invite a few friends over for movie night in your very own home theater or host a tasting in your wine cellar or cigar room.

Purchase this estate and you will no longer need to travel to some fancy five-star resort to get away – all you’ll have to do is walk out your back door. See for yourself:

The dramatic exterior greets guests as they arrive in the circular driveway.

The soaring two-story foyer features a double staircase.

The coffered ceiling in the dining room features exceptional woodwork.


The custom Poggenpohl kitchen features commercial-grade appliances and bar seating.

The relaxing den features a tray ceiling, custom fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.


The lower level has a custom granite wet bar and a gaming area…

a wine cellar…

and a large home theater area.

A home fitness center looks out over the home’s backyard.

Just outside, you’ll find large patios and a resort-like swimming pool and spa.


To see more photos of 224 Munn Lane, view the full listing here.

ANNE E. KOONS, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES FOX & ROACH, REALTORS

