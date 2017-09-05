Recording Artists Kelly Price and Bilal to headline 2017 Camden Jam

This Saturday, get ready for a day full of fun as Camden Jam: Arts and Music Festival returns for its third consecutive year. Hosted by the City of Camden, Mayor Dana L. Redd and Connect the Lots, with the support of Cooper’s Ferry Partnership, this free, family-friendly festival will be held in Roosevelt Plaza Park, right in front of Camden City Hall, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 9.

As the final featured program of the 2017 Connect the Lots season, Camden Jam will feature continuous live music, arts and crafts vendors, kid's activities like basket weaving and button-making, sustainability demonstrations, giveaways, premier food vendors and more. With Dyana Williams of Old School 100.3 (WRNB-FM) returning to serve as the festival’s host, this year’s festival will feature amazing live music performances by headliners Kelly Price and Bilal, as well as Camden’s own CamdenpopRock, Elvis Alvarez, Camden Sophisticated Sisters and many more.

Get your FREE tickets to 2017 Camden Jam: Arts and Music Festival

Connect the Lots/for PhillyVoice Attendees can enjoy a variety of fun, FREE activities: face painting, glitter tattoos, bounce houses, button-making, spin art painting, basket weaving, caricatures, a photo booth and more!

Roosevelt Plaza Park is conveniently located only a few steps away from the City Hall PATCO station, one block from the Walter Rand Transportation Center Broadway, and can also be easily reach by bike via The Circuit Trails. Free parking will also be available at the designated lots. For more information visit www.connectthelotscamden.com.

Saturday, September 9 | 2-8 p.m.

Roosevelt Plaza Park at Camden City Hall

520 Market Street

Camden, NJ 08102

Admission: FREE with ticket

Parking: FREE

Food/refreshment and merchandise available for purchase onsite.

For ticket information and a full schedule of the festival’s activities, visit Camden Jam’s website here.