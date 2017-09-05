Entertainment Festivals

Content sponsored by Camden Jam 2017

Camden Jam - Children playing Connect the Lots/for PhillyVoice

At last year’s Camden Jam, residents and visitors enjoyed a variety of family-friendly activities and demonstrations from local performers and arts groups.

September 05, 2017

Recording Artists Kelly Price and Bilal to headline 2017 Camden Jam

Entertainment Festivals Camden Family-Friendly Outdoor Activities Food Roosevelt Plaza Park Arts & Crafts Arts Music
By Connect the Lots

This Saturday, get ready for a day full of fun as Camden Jam: Arts and Music Festival returns for its third consecutive year. Hosted by the City of Camden, Mayor Dana L. Redd and Connect the Lots, with the support of Cooper’s Ferry Partnership, this free, family-friendly festival will be held in Roosevelt Plaza Park, right in front of Camden City Hall, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 9.

As the final featured program of the 2017 Connect the Lots season, Camden Jam will feature continuous live music, arts and crafts vendors, kid's activities like basket weaving and button-making, sustainability demonstrations, giveaways, premier food vendors and more. With Dyana Williams of Old School 100.3 (WRNB-FM) returning to serve as the festival’s host, this year’s festival will feature amazing live music performances by headliners Kelly Price and Bilal, as well as Camden’s own CamdenpopRock, Elvis Alvarez, Camden Sophisticated Sisters and many more.

Get your FREE tickets to 2017 Camden Jam: Arts and Music Festival

NoneConnect the Lots/for PhillyVoice

Attendees can enjoy a variety of fun, FREE activities: face painting, glitter tattoos, bounce houses, button-making, spin art painting, basket weaving, caricatures, a photo booth and more!


Roosevelt Plaza Park is conveniently located only a few steps away from the City Hall PATCO station, one block from the Walter Rand Transportation Center Broadway, and can also be easily reach by bike via The Circuit Trails. Free parking will also be available at the designated lots. For more information visit www.connectthelotscamden.com.

2017 Camden Jam: Arts and Music Festival

Saturday, September 9 | 2-8 p.m.
Roosevelt Plaza Park at Camden City Hall
520 Market Street
Camden, NJ 08102
Admission: FREE with ticket
Parking: FREE
Food/refreshment and merchandise available for purchase onsite.

For ticket information and a full schedule of the festival’s activities, visit Camden Jam’s website here.

Connect the Lots

Just In

Must Read

Videos

Nydia Han Facebook video

6ABC reporter responds to driver who allegedly yelled at her, 'This is America'

Eagles

090517MalcolmJenkins

Maybe the Eagles' secondary won't completely suck this season

Nursing Homes

09052017_DresherHill_mousetrap

Veteran's family: Suburban nursing home has 'gross' mice problem

Investigation

090517_Woundedogs

Reward offered after dogs left scarred, emaciated at Upper Darby park

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.