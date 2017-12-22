December 22, 2017

Ring in 2018 Gatsby style at a rooftop party

How would you like to ring in the New Year at a Gatsby style party on a rooftop overlooking the ocean and Atlantic City? Well, you can do just that because VUE Rooftop Bar & Lounge at The Claridge is throwing its 2nd Annual Midnight at the VUE event on New Year’s Eve.

Put on your finest Gatsby attire and get ready to enjoy a full open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight, a live DJ, butler passed hors d’oeuvres, a champagne toast at midnight, prizes and party favors.

And when the party’s over, no need to go home because The Claridge is offering a special New Year’s Eve room package which includes two tickets to the event at VUE, breakfast for two and a late check out.

To purchase tickets or reserve your room, call 1-844-AC-IS-FUN and then select option 2.

Midnight at the VUE

Sunday, Dec. 31
Price: $59 per person 
VUE Rooftop Bar & Lounge 
The Claridge 
123 S Indiana Ave. 
Atlantic City, NJ 08401

