You’re invited to hang out with the Philly arts community

August 01, 2017
Did you know that Philadelphia is home to one of the largest public art collections in the country? This is because of the city’s long-standing practice of integrating the arts into academia and programs like Mural Arts and Percent for Art.
To take a closer look at Philly’s art scene, WeWork invites you to join them for Future of Art – Breaking the Mold from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, September 7 at its Northern Liberties location.
The evening will begin with cocktails and snacks while NDA Streetart creates a live mural painting and local artists showcase their work throughout the venue. Then, Karin Copeland, Executive Director of the Art + Business Council of Greater Philadelphia, will moderate a panel discussion on the shifting landscape of arts in Philadelphia. The panel will be comprised of:
• Jane Golden
– Founder & Executive Director, Mural Arts Philadelphia
• Julia Guerrero – Director, Percent for Art Program, Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority
• Damon Reaves – Associate Curator of Education, Philadelphia Museum of Art
• Margot Berg – Public Art Director, City of Philadelphia
After the discussion, be sure to stick around for networking and a tour of WeWork!
The event is 21+ only. You and your friends can RSVP here.
Thursday, September 7, 2017
6-9 p.m. | 21+ Only
Free to Attend | RSVP
WeWork Northern Liberties
1010 N. Hancock St.
Philadelphia, PA 19123