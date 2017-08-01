Culture Art

Content sponsored by WeWorkBadge

wework manhattan WeWork/for PhillyVoice

Join WeWork for a discussion on the shifting landscape of arts in Philadelphia.

August 01, 2017

You’re invited to hang out with the Philly arts community

Culture Art Philadelphia City of Philadelphia Art Events Future of Philly Philadelphia Museum of Art Arts & Business Council Mural Arts Philadelphia Percent for Art Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority WeWork
By WeWork Philadelphia

Did you know that Philadelphia is home to one of the largest public art collections in the country? This is because of the city’s long-standing practice of integrating the arts into academia and programs like Mural Arts and Percent for Art.

To take a closer look at Philly’s art scene, WeWork invites you to join them for Future of Art – Breaking the Mold from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, September 7 at its Northern Liberties location.

The evening will begin with cocktails and snacks while NDA Streetart creates a live mural painting and local artists showcase their work throughout the venue. Then, Karin Copeland, Executive Director of the Art + Business Council of Greater Philadelphia, will moderate a panel discussion on the shifting landscape of arts in Philadelphia. The panel will be comprised of:

   • Jane Golden – Founder & Executive Director, Mural Arts Philadelphia
   • Julia Guerrero – Director, Percent for Art Program, Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority
   • Damon Reaves – Associate Curator of Education, Philadelphia Museum of Art
   • Margot Berg – Public Art Director, City of Philadelphia

After the discussion, be sure to stick around for networking and a tour of WeWork!

The event is 21+ only. You and your friends can RSVP here.

Future of Art – Breaking the Mold

Thursday, September 7, 2017
6-9 p.m. | 21+ Only
Free to Attend | RSVP
WeWork Northern Liberties
1010 N. Hancock St.
Philadelphia, PA 19123

WeWork Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

082917EaglesFan

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Development

05_082317_Glassboro_Carroll.jpg

How a sleepy South Jersey borough was made into a thriving college town

Obituaries

08292017_Ron_Previte_Panel

Ron Previte, the former mobster who brought down three crime bosses, dies at 73

Eagles

082817JonDorenbos

Poof, he's gone – Eagles trade Jon Dorenbos to the Saints

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.