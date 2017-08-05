10 injured after Philadelphia-bound flight hits 'severe turbulence'

A Philadelphia-bound American Airlines flight from Greece hit "severe turbulence" shortly before landing that injured 10 passengers on Saturday.

American Flight 759 was en route to the city from Athens when it briefly encountered the turbulence, according to the Associated Press. The "fasten seatbelt" sign was reportedly on at the time.

The flight carried 287 passengers and a dozen crew members, according to the report.

Three passengers and seven crew members were taken to a hospital for evaluation after the flight landed at Philadelphia International Airport around 3:10 p.m., AP reported. There was no word on their injuries.

A reporter for ProPublica, Jessica Huseman, tweeted that she had been on the flight.

"Turbulence on flight was so insane and unexpected," one of her tweets read, "a flight attendant dislocated his shoulder."









A passenger described the experience to 6ABC.

"Thirty minutes out. They were giving us our drinks," Ian Smith told the news organization. "The flight attendants were in the last couple rows when they said 'fasten your seat belts.' And then they said for the flight attendants to get to their seats, and they didn't even have time. It started shaking, then it took a big drop. Babies screaming, people in front of us hitting the ceiling.

The flight arrived about 30 minutes ahead of its scheduled 3:45 p.m. landing.