With $10 million grant, Philly airport makes dent in 15-year expansion project

Philadelphia International Airport received a $10.8 million grant Wednesday from the Department of Transportation to help with its ongoing expansion project.



The grant is designated specifically for the airport’s runway extension, which has been an ongoing endeavor and just one facet of the airport’s 15-year expansion project.

Overall, there’s still a long way to go until the project is completed, especially on a financial basis. In 2015, Newsworks reported authorities approved the projected $6.4 billion project.

“I’m pleased to see the Department of Transportation investing in Pennsylvania’s infrastructure,” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said in a statement to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

“Philadelphia International Airport is an integral part of the community and this grant will assist in making it a safer, more efficient operation.”

According to the Journal, the project will add a 1,494-linear-foot extension to Runway 9R-27L. Overall, that piece of the project, along with taxi rehabilitation work, is estimated to cost $193 million.

Earlier this year, the airport received a few other investments to help with expansion, including a $900 million investment led by American Airlines and $800,000 from the state of Pennsylvania.