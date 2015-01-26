January 26, 2015

15 ways to watch Super Bowl XLIX in Philadelphia

See the big game at local bars and clubs

By Aubrey Nagle
PhillyVoice Contributor
Football Party iStock/for PhillyVoice

Are you ready for some football?

Despite Deflate Gate, Super Bowl XLIX will play on this Sunday. Sure, you could stay inside and order wings and pizza - but you'd be wasting the biggest sports holiday of the year in the city with the rowdiest football fans. Plus, since the Eagles won't be in the game you can (responsibly) drink your sorrows away while enjoying food specials, big screens and Katy Perry with your fellow Philadelphians. Misery loves company, right?

Super Bowl Charity Bash

The Convention Center will turn into a huge tailgate party. There will be games, live music, a charity auction, food specials, a beer tasting, 16 big screens, and an after party. VIP open bar tickets and group sales are available. 

11-2 a.m. | $25.95-96.95
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St. 
(215) 418-4700

The Big Game at XFINITY Live!

The restaurant and bar multiplex that is XFINITY - complete with mechanical bull and a Victory Beer Hall - is perfect for friends with different tastes. They'll be showing the Super Bowl on a 32-foot big screen and parking will be free all day. 

6:30 p.m. | $10
XFINITY Live!
1100 Pattinson Ave.
(267) 443-6415 

Super Bowl Party and Dance

Watch the game at the Irish Center and you'll find yourself dancing at halftime; Vince Gallagher will provide tunes for an alternative to the celebrity lip-sync. A cash bar will also be available. 

5 p.m. | $12
Commodore John Barry Irish Center
6815 Emlen St.
(215) 843-8051

Super Fowl V

For the big game, two chefs will cook three different batches of wings for a panel of judges and the audience to choose the winner. This year Evan Turney faces off against Jay Cook. Plus there will be specials on drafts, whiskey, and - of course - wings. 

6 p.m. | Free admission
Varga Bar
941 Spruce St.
(215) 627-5200

Ruba Super Bowl Party

Make some new friends and try a new recipe for this big potluck viewing party. There will be a big screen for game watching and drink specials, too.

6:30-11:30 p.m. | Free admission
Ruba Club Studios
416 Green St.
(215) 627-9831

iCandy's Ultimate Super Bowl Party

Seven HD TVs, tons of drink specials, live entertainment by DJ Salotta Tea and a halftime buffet will make this a signature iCandy, high-octane gathering.

6 p.m. | Free admission
iCandy
254 S. 12th St.
(267) 324-3500

The Big Game at Tavern on Broad

A ticket to this viewing party gets you unlimited domestic drafts, wings and fries for a full three hours of game time. You won't have to worry about seeing the screen, either; Tavern on Broad has 42 TVs. 

6:30-9:30 p.m. | $25
Tavern on Broad
200 S. Broad St.
(215) 546-2290

Super Bowl XLIX at Perch Pub

Not only will Perch have the typical game day specials on wings, drinks and more, but they're throwing some competition into the mix. Fans showing the best team spirit will get prizes, as will whoever comes closest to guessing the final score. 

6:30 p.m. | Free admission
Perch Pub
1345 Locust St.
(215) 546-4090

Super Bowl Sunday at London Grill

London Grill is discounting their beer - think $1 off drafts and $4 Miller Lite pounders - and their bar menu while you watch the game at the bar or get a reservation in the dining room. 

6:30 p.m. | Free admission
London Grill
2301-2303 Fairmount Ave.
(215) 978-4545

Super Bowl XLIX Party at City Tap House

The University City branch will be pouring their usual top-notch craft beers. They're also putting together a special game day menu. 

6:30 p.m. | Free admission
City Tap House
3925 Walnut St.
(215) 662-0105

Super Bowl XLIX at Field House

You're going to want to make reservations for this one: Field House is offering a huge craft beer and wings special for $35 per person during the game. And it's sure to be packed.

6:30 p.m. | $35
Field House
1150 Filbert St.
(215) 720-1876

Super Bowl Sunday at Cook & Shaker

Spend your game day eating gourmet tater tots. Yes, you read that right. They'll be serving up Port Richmond, Pizza, and Chilli style tots for $5 with half-off drafts. 

6:30 p.m. | Free admission
Cook & Shaker
2301 E. Albert St.
(215) 426-2665

Palladino’s Super Bowl Party

Check out the new East Passyunk Avenue spot Palladino's 60-inch big screens and food and drink specials like potato skins and calamari. Plus, everyone gets a free "Spaghetti Western" shot at halftime. 

6:30 p.m. | Free admission
Palladino's on East Passyunk
1934 East Passyunk
(267) 928-4339

Nick’s Old City Annual Super Bowl Party

Want to watch the game with unlimited domestic drafts and well drinks, a food buffet, and prize giveaways? Yes, please. Grab this deal for $40 or take on Nick's usual menu a la carte.

6 p.m. | $40
Nick's Roast Beef 
16 S. Second St.
(215) 928-9411

Brauhaus Schmitz Super Bowl Party

See the game projected on the big screen in Brauhaus's Brauer Bund room, get a discount on drinks and take part in the $20 food buffet featuring pork rinds, wings, roast beef and more.

6:30 p.m. | Free admission
Brauhaus Schmitz 
718 South St.
(267) 909-8814

Aubrey Nagle
PhillyVoice Contributor

