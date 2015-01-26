15 ways to watch Super Bowl XLIX in Philadelphia

Despite Deflate Gate , Super Bowl XLIX will play on this Sunday. Sure, you could stay inside and order wings and pizza - but you'd be wasting the biggest sports holiday of the year in the city with the rowdiest football fans. Plus, since the Eagles won't be in the game you can (responsibly) drink your sorrows away while enjoying food specials, big screens and Katy Perry with your fellow Philadelphians. Misery loves company, right?

The Convention Center will turn into a huge tailgate party. There will be games, live music, a charity auction, food specials, a beer tasting, 16 big screens, and an after party. VIP open bar tickets and group sales are available.11-2 a.m. | $25.95-96.951101 Arch St.(215) 418-4700

The restaurant and bar multiplex that is XFINITY - complete with mechanical bull and a Victory Beer Hall - is perfect for friends with different tastes. They'll be showing the Super Bowl on a 32-foot big screen and parking will be free all day.

6:30 p.m. | $10

XFINITY Live!

1100 Pattinson Ave.

(267) 443-6415

Watch the game at the Irish Center and you'll find yourself dancing at halftime; Vince Gallagher will provide tunes for an alternative to the celebrity lip-sync. A cash bar will also be available.



5 p.m. | $12

Commodore John Barry Irish Center

6815 Emlen St.

(215) 843-8051

For the big game, two chefs will cook three different batches of wings for a panel of judges and the audience to choose the winner. This year Evan Turney faces off against Jay Cook. Plus there will be specials on drafts, whiskey, and - of course - wings.

6 p.m. | Free admission

Varga Bar

941 Spruce St.

(215) 627-5200



Make some new friends and try a new recipe for this big potluck viewing party. There will be a big screen for game watching and drink specials, too.

6:30-11:30 p.m. | Free admission

Ruba Club Studios

416 Green St.

(215) 627-9831



Seven HD TVs, tons of drink specials, live entertainment by DJ Salotta Tea and a halftime buffet will make this a signature iCandy, high-octane gathering.

6 p.m. | Free admission

iCandy

254 S. 12th St.

(267) 324-3500



A ticket to this viewing party gets you unlimited domestic drafts, wings and fries for a full three hours of game time. You won't have to worry about seeing the screen, either; Tavern on Broad has 42 TVs.

6:30-9:30 p.m. | $25

Tavern on Broad

200 S. Broad St.

(215) 546-2290



Not only will Perch have the typical game day specials on wings, drinks and more, but they're throwing some competition into the mix. Fans showing the best team spirit will get prizes, as will whoever comes closest to guessing the final score.

6:30 p.m. | Free admission

Perch Pub

1345 Locust St.

(215) 546-4090



London Grill is discounting their beer - think $1 off drafts and $4 Miller Lite pounders - and their bar menu while you watch the game at the bar or get a reservation in the dining room.

6:30 p.m. | Free admission

London Grill

2301-2303 Fairmount Ave.

(215) 978-4545



The University City branch will be pouring their usual top-notch craft beers. They're also putting together a special game day menu.

6:30 p.m. | Free admission

City Tap House

3925 Walnut St.

(215) 662-0105



You're going to want to make reservations for this one: Field House is offering a huge craft beer and wings special for $35 per person during the game. And it's sure to be packed.

6:30 p.m. | $35

Field House

1150 Filbert St.

(215) 720-1876



Spend your game day eating gourmet tater tots. Yes, you read that right. They'll be serving up Port Richmond, Pizza, and Chilli style tots for $5 with half-off drafts.

6:30 p.m. | Free admission

Cook & Shaker

2301 E. Albert St.

(215) 426-2665



Check out the new East Passyunk Avenue spot Palladino's 60-inch big screens and food and drink specials like potato skins and calamari. Plus, everyone gets a free "Spaghetti Western" shot at halftime.



6:30 p.m. | Free admission

Palladino's on East Passyunk

1934 East Passyunk

(267) 928-4339

Want to watch the game with unlimited domestic drafts and well drinks, a food buffet, and prize giveaways? Yes, please. Grab this deal for $40 or take on Nick's usual menu a la carte.

6 p.m. | $40

Nick's Roast Beef

16 S. Second St.

(215) 928-9411



See the game projected on the big screen in Brauhaus's Brauer Bund room, get a discount on drinks and take part in the $20 food buffet featuring pork rinds, wings, roast beef and more.

6:30 p.m. | Free admission

Brauhaus Schmitz

718 South St.

(267) 909-8814