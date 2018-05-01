2 found dead in Bucks County home

Two people were discovered dead Tuesday in a Bucks County home.

Authorities said the bodies were found in a home in Northampton Township, according to the Associated Press. The cause of death wasn't immediately clear.

A Bucks County District Attorney's Office spokesperson told the AP that an investigation is underway to determine if there was foul play.

According to NBC10, the home is on the unit block of Kitty Knight Drive.

Northampton Township Police Chief Mike Clark told the news station that police responded to a 911 call for a medical emergency at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities found bodies believed to be a man and woman in their 30s, but they have not been identified and it was not clear if they're related.