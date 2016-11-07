2016 New Jersey general election: What you need to know

The 2016 general election in New Jersey on Tuesday will see voters casting ballots for president, candidates in a number of U.S. House races and for two statewide questions.

Here's a rundown of what to expect, as well as a list of voter resources:

PRESIDENTIAL RACES

Democrat Hillary Clinton, alongside running mate Tim Kaine, seeks to succeed President Barack Obama in the White House. So does Republican Donald Trump and vice presidential candidate Mike Pence.

For those unenamored by Trump and Clinton, there are a trio of third party tickets seeking office — Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka of the Green Party, Darrell Castle and Scott Bradley of the Constitution Party, and Gary Johnson and William Weld of the Libertarian Party.

Significantly, the next president of the United States will help set the direction of the U.S. Supreme Court and decide the future of the Affordable Care Act.

1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 1st Congressional District, which includes 52 municipalities in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties, Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross is challenged by Republican Bob Patterson. Third-party candidates include Michael Berman of the AmericanIndependents.org party, William F. Sihr IV of the Libertarian Party and Scot John Tomaszewsi of the We Deserve Better party.

2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 2nd Congressional District, which includes 92 municipalities in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties, Democrat David Cole takes on Republican incumbent Frank LoBiondo. Third-party candidates include Eric Beechwood of the People's Independent Progressive party, Steven Fenichel of the Representing the 99% party, Gabriel Brian Franco of the For Political Revolution party, James Keenan of the Make Government Work party and John Ordille of the Libertarian Party.

3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 3rd Congressional District, which includes 52 municipalities in Burlington and Ocean counties, Republican incumbent Tom MacArthur challenged by Frederick John Lavergne. Lawrence W. Berlinski Jr. of the Constitution Party is also on the ballot.

4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 4th Congressional District, which incorporates 40 municipalities in Burlington, Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean counties, Republican incumbent Chris Smith is opposed by Lorna Phillipson. Also on the ballot are Jeremy Marcus of the Libertarian Party and Hank Schroeder of the Economic Growth party.

5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT



In the 5th Congressional District, which incorporates 79 North Jersey municipalities in Bergen, Passaic, Sussex and Warren counties, Republican incumbent Scott Garrett is challenged by Democrat Josh Gottheimer. Libertarian Party candidate Claudio Belusic is also on the ballot.

6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 6th Congressional District, which incorporates 32 North Jersey municipalities in Middlesex and Monmouth counties, Democratic incumbent Frank Pallone faces off against Republican Brent Sonnek-Schmelz. Third-party candidates Rajit Malliah of the Green Party and Judith Shamy of the Libertarian Party are also on the ballot.

7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 7th Congressional District, which incorporates 54 North Jersey municipalities in Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Union and Warren counties, Republican incumbent Leonard Lance is opposed by Democrat Peter Jacob. Third-party candidates Arthur Haussman Jr. of the Conservative Party and Dan O'Neill of the Libertarian Party are also on the ballot.

8TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 8th Congressional District, which incorporates 15 North Jersey municipalities in Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties, Democratic incumbent Albio Sires is challenged by Republican Agha Khan. Also on the ballot are Dan Delaney of the Libertarian Party and Pablo Olivera of the Wake Up America party.

9TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 9th Congressional District, which incorporates 35 North Jersey municipalities in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties, Democratic incumbent Bill Pascrell Jr. faces off against Republican Hector Castillo. Third-party candidates Diego Rivera of the Libertarian Party and Jeff Boss of the NSA DID 911 party.

10TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 10th Congressional District, which incorporates 18 North Jersey municipalities in Essex, Hudson and Union counties, Democratic incumbent Donald Payne Jr. is challenged by Republican David Pinckney. Also running are Aaron Walter Fraser of the New Beginnings party and Joanne Miller of the Women of Power party.

11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 11th Congressional District, which incorporates 54 North Jersey municipalities in Essex, Morris, Passaic and Sussex counties, Republican incumbent Rodney Frelinghuysen is challenged by Democrat Joseph Wenzel. Third-party candidates Thomas DePasquale of the Financial Independence party and Jeff Hetrick of the Libertarian Party are also on the ballot.

12TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 12th Congressional District, which incorporates 31 municipalities in Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties, Democratic incumbent Bonnie Watson Coleman is challenged by Republican Steven Uccio. Third-party candidates Michael Bollentin of the We the People party, Thomas Fitzpatrick at the Libertarian Party and R. Edward Forchion of the Legalize Marijuana Party, Robert Shapiro of the Teddy Roosevelt Progressive and Steven Welzer of the Green Party are also on the ballot.

STATE SENATE – 18TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

In the 18th Legislative District, which incorporates part of Middlesex County, Democratic incumbent state Sen. Patrick Diegnan Jr. is opposed by Republican Roger Daley.

GENERAL ASSEMBLY – 18TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

In the 18th Legislative District, which incorporates part of Middlesex County, Democratic incumbent state Rep. Robert Karabinchak is opposed by Republican Camille Ferraro Clark.

GENERAL ASSEMBLY – 29TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

In the 29th Legislative District, which incorporates Essex County, Democratic incumbent state Rep. Blonnie Watson is opposed by Republican Ronda Morrison.

Wayne Parry, File/AP This June 26, 2013, file photo shows the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Voters will be asked to approve two casinos outside of Atlantic City.

QUESTION NO. 1 – CASINO GAMBLING

The Yes-or-No question reads: "Do you approve amending the Constitution to permit casino gambling in two additional counties in this State? At present, casino gambling is allowed only in Atlantic City in Atlantic County. Only one casino in each of the two counties would be permitted. Each casino is to be located in a town that is at least 72 miles from Atlantic City. The amendment would allow certain persons to apply first for a casino license."

If approved, the amendment provides that the state's share of revenue from the operation of the two casinos and of the casinos in Atlantic City be used for programs and property tax relief for senior citizens and disabled residents. It would also be used for the recovery, stabilization or improvement of Atlantic City and other purposes as provided by law. Lesser portions would be used to aid the thoroughbred and standardbred horsemen in the state and each town and county in which a casino is located.

QUESTION NO. 2 – TRANSPORTATION TRUST FUND

The Yes-or-No question reads: "Do you approve amending the Constitution to dedicate all revenue from the State motor fuels tax and petroleum products gross receipts tax to the Transportation Trust Fund? This amendment would provide that an additional three cents of the current motor fuels tax on diesel fuel, which is not dedicated for transportation projects, be dedicated to the Transportation Trust Fund. In doing so, the entire State tax on diesel fuel would be used for transportation purposes. The entire State tax on gasoline is currently dedicated to the Transportation Trust Fund and used for transportation purposes.

"The amendment would also provide that all of the revenue from the current State tax on petroleum products gross receipts be dedicated to the Transportation Trust Fund. In doing so, the entire State tax on petroleum products gross receipts would be used for transportation purposes.

"This amendment does not change the current tax on motor fuels or petroleum products gross receipts."

POLLS

Polls in New Jersey are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Anybody in line by 8 p.m. must be allowed to vote in the general election. If you suspect voter fraud, call the U.S. Attorney's Office hotline at (888) 636-6596.

WEATHER

It should be a picture-perfect day to do your part as an American. The National Weather Service forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 66, and a west wind around 7 mph. The temperature drops to about 54 degrees by the time the polls close.

Full disclosure: U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross is the uncle of PhillyVoice.com Executive Director Lexie Norcross.

