3 firefighters injured in North Philly rowhome blaze

Three Philadelphia firefighters were reportedly injured while battling a rowhome fire in North Philadelphia on Saturday.



A portion of the home on the 2200 block of North Colorado Street – a side street off West Susquehanna Avenue near 17th Street – collapsed around 10 a.m., trapping them inside, NBC10 reported.

They were pulled from the blaze, which reportedly broke out at 9 a.m.

City officials said early Saturday afternoon that Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel, Mayor Jim Kenney and Managing Director Michael DiBerardinis are set to hold a news conference at the emergency entrance at Temple University Hospital.

The fire, which reportedly grew to a two-alarm blaze, was put under control by 10:49 a.m.

