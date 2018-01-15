3 must-drink wines with your New Year’s resolutions

The Roman God of Janus was a two-faced deity – one looking into the past and one into the future.

The Romans named the first month of their new calendar January after this God of transition and a centuries old tradition of New Year’s resolutions was born. From the ancients praying to Janus to the Knights of the Middle Ages re-affirming their dedication to Chivalry, today's resolutions are largely promises of self-betterment. Some common resolutions are quitting smoking, pecking away at debt and, if you've ever been a member of a gym, I'm sure you'll know this one – a promise to get into shape. But far and away the most promised resolution is to lose that weight gained over the holidays. To that, here are three wines for under $60 to drink with your new diet.

