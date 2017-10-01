6-year-old shot in North Philly is in good condition, police say

A 6-year-old boy who was hit by crossfire in a North Philadelphia shooting Friday night is in good condition, city police said Sunday.

Police responded to a report of a person shot on 24th and Norris streets around 7:48 p.m. Friday, police said. There, the boy's father told officers that his son had been hit by gunfire.

The boy was taken to Temple University Hospital and later St. Christopher's Children's Hospital, where he had been listed in stable condition. He was struck once in the upper portion of his left shoulder, police said.

Detectives pinpointed a suspect and, with the help from SWAT personnel, took a man into custody on a search warrant Sunday. The man's name and picture will be released Monday morning, pending processing, police said.