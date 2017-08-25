8 perfect places to pop the question

We're guessing you found your way here because you either plan to propose, are doing the dirty work for someone who does, or have a vision and are prepared to drop notes for your current (or future) sweetie so that your memory is perfect. (No judgment on your type-A behavior with the latter option, btw.)

The Shofuso Japanese House and Garden in Fairmount Park.

There’s no doubt that the actual process and planning of a union can get pretty stressful, so consider starting out in a total state of Zen.

is a perfect place to send the message of being ready to sit by your honey’s side, reflect on the blessing of one another’s love, and welcome the magic of the unknown. (Note: They’re only open from April to October, so if your proposal will take place after October, this isn’t the one for you.)





Philadelphia's Magic Garden's, located at 1020 South Street. 2. Philadelphia's Magic Gardens – And there's nothing more magical than love (OK, wait, maybe food—definitely food), right? The pieces of your love story will ultimately create the mosaic of your marriage, so pop the question at a place that believes in magic. (Disney World aside because, let's be honest, practically speaking, the wedding may turn out to be expensive enough. Save wherever and however you can when it comes to the engagement.)







The Dream Garden mosaic in the atrium of the Curtis Center.

Have you or the love of your life been dreaming of marriage? Why not pop the big question in front of

? This indoor mosaic will take your lovie’s breath away as you come through with the heart stopping question.





Laurel Hill Cemetery in the East Falls neighborhood of Philadelphia. 4. With all of the breath-taking and heart stopping that accompanies a marriage proposal, there is the option to really drive home the vowel of "'til death do us part" via a…cemetery. Laurel Hill Cemetery to be precise. Marketed as "more than just a cemetery," it also features an outdoor sculptural garden and offers an abundance of history to relive, so to speak. While this may not be the ideal proposal location for all couples, we know better than anyone else that Philadelphia is comprised of many voices so for those who seek a non-traditional pathway to a life-long commitment: we hear you and this one is for you.







The Moshulu docked at the Penn's Landing Marina. 5. Moshulu – From what I hear, the staff over at Moshulu lives for special moments such as this and works diligently to ensures yours is unforgettable. A Philadelphian I recently spoke with bought multiple gifts for his special lady and had each one accompany a meal course. His then soon-to-be-wife's engagement ring was served with a side of dessert (although the moment was nearly a total fail because she didn't want dessert). Five years later, and the sweetness endures as they've just celebrated their anniversary…in Jamaica. Yeah, mon'!







Eastern State Penitentiary on Fairmount Avenue.

– Found the Bonnie to your Clyde? The one you’d do life with (or for) and then some? The Eastern State Penitentiary just might be the perfect place to pop the question. (DISCLAIMER: We do not encourage illegal activity. The only crime I’d even consider pardoning is a proposal without food. And that’s a stretch.)



Cautionary notice: just be sure that you know your sweetie very well if you go with this option. Unfortunately, it could easily be misconstrued as your subconscious view of being ready for the “ball and chain.” BTW: This seems like the perfect time to plug a hashtag that I’ve never really had use for so here we go: #ChainGaing





A cyclist rides along the Schuylkill River Trail near Girard Avenue and Kelly Drive.

Looking for locations that capture the more limitless potential of your union? Check out The Treehouse in the Sky on the

, the

, or the rooftop park,

. Show your boo that you’re ready to reach the next milestone of your commitment to one another even if you have to walk, sail, or rise to the occasion.





The James G. Kaskey Memorial Park: The Biopond and Biology Greenhouse on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania.

Last but not least, if love comes first, then comes marriage, there may be a baby carriage rolling your way. If you’re all for it, head to the

. You may not find many babies there, but the idea and presence of biology is clear; you can connect the rest of the reproduction dots. (Oh, feel free to send me a baby shower invite when the time comes; the mild competitor in me thanks you.)



