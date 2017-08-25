From left to right, James G. Kaskey Memorial Park: The Biopond and Biology Greenhouse at the University of Pennsylvania, the Moshulu, Eastern State Penitentiary, Laurel Hill Cemetery, The Dream Garden mosaic at the Curtis Center atrium.
August 25, 2017
8 perfect places to pop the question
Wedding season is always around the corner, so here are some suggestions to get you started
We're guessing you found your way here because you either plan to propose,
are doing the dirty work for someone who does, or have a vision and are
prepared to drop notes for your current (or future) sweetie so that your
memory is perfect. (No judgment on your type-A behavior with the latter
option, btw.)
Either way, you rock – for the time and effort (even if it was a Google
search that took all of less than five seconds of your life).
Let’s get to the reason why you’re here, shall we?
Mental drum roll please…
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
The Shofuso Japanese House and Garden in Fairmount Park.
1. There’s no doubt that the actual process and planning of a union can get
pretty stressful, so consider starting out in a total state of Zen. The
Shofuso Japanese House and Garden
is a perfect place to send the message of being ready to sit by your
honey’s side, reflect on the blessing of one another’s love, and welcome
the magic of the unknown. (Note: They’re only open from April to October,
so if your proposal will take place after October, this isn’t the one for
you.)
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
Philadelphia's Magic Garden's, located at 1020 South Street.
2.
Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens
– And there’s nothing more magical than love (OK, wait, maybe
food—definitely food), right? The pieces of your love story will ultimately
create the mosaic of your marriage, so pop the question at a place that
believes in magic. (Disney World aside because, let’s be honest, practically
speaking, the wedding may turn out to be expensive enough. Save wherever
and however you can when it comes to the engagement.)
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
The Dream Garden mosaic in the atrium of the Curtis Center.
3. Speaking of mosaics…Have you or the love of your life been dreaming of marriage? Why not pop the
big question in front of
The Dream Garden? This indoor mosaic will take your lovie’s breath away as you come through
with the heart stopping question.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
Laurel Hill Cemetery in the East Falls neighborhood of Philadelphia.
4. With all of the breath-taking and heart stopping that accompanies a
marriage proposal, there is the option to really drive home the
vowel of "’til death do us part” via a…cemetery. Laurel Hill Cemetery to be
precise. Marketed as “more than just a cemetery,” it also features an
outdoor sculptural garden and offers an abundance of history to relive, so to speak. While this may not be the ideal proposal
location for all couples, we know better than anyone else that Philadelphia
is comprised of many voices so for those who seek a non-traditional pathway
to a life-long commitment: we hear you and this one is for you.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
The Moshulu docked at the Penn's Landing Marina.
5. Moshulu – From what I hear, the
staff over at Moshulu lives for special moments such as this and works
diligently to ensures yours is unforgettable. A Philadelphian I recently
spoke with bought multiple gifts for his special lady and had each one
accompany a meal course. His then soon-to-be-wife’s engagement ring was
served with a side of dessert (although the moment was nearly a total fail
because she didn’t want dessert). Five years later, and the sweetness
endures as they’ve just celebrated their anniversary…in Jamaica. Yeah,
mon’!
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
Eastern State Penitentiary on Fairmount Avenue.
6. Eastern State Penitentiary –
Found the Bonnie to your Clyde? The one you’d do life with (or for) and
then some? The Eastern State Penitentiary just might be the perfect place
to pop the question. (DISCLAIMER: We do not encourage illegal activity. The
only crime I’d even consider pardoning is a proposal without food. And
that’s a stretch.)
Cautionary notice: just be sure that you know your sweetie very well if you go with this option. Unfortunately, it
could easily be misconstrued as your subconscious view of being ready for
the “ball and chain.” BTW: This seems like the perfect time to plug a
hashtag that I’ve never really had use for so here we go: #ChainGaing
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
A cyclist rides along the Schuylkill River Trail near Girard Avenue and Kelly Drive.
7. Looking for locations that capture the more limitless potential of your
union? Check out The Treehouse in the Sky on the Schuykill River Trail, the
Philadelphia Naval Yard, or the rooftop park, Cira Green. Show
your boo that you’re ready to reach the next milestone of your commitment
to one another even if you have to walk, sail, or rise to the occasion.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
The James G. Kaskey Memorial Park: The Biopond and Biology Greenhouse on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania.
8. Last but not least, if love comes first, then comes marriage, there may
be a baby carriage rolling your way. If you’re all for it, head to the
James G. Kaskey Memorial Park: The Biopond and Biology Greenhouse. You may not find many babies there, but the idea and presence of biology
is clear; you can connect the rest of the reproduction dots. (Oh, feel free
to send me a baby shower invite when the time comes; the mild competitor in
me thanks you.)