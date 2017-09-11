17 cardiology specialists join Jefferson Health system

Jefferson Health officially welcomed 17 new cardiology specialists to its network this month, expanding service to several area offices in collaboration with the independent Center City Division of Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia.

The move gives Jefferson Health and its patients access to one of the largest cardiac care practices in the country.

“Our new partnership with the outstanding group of heart specialists at CCP brings us closer to realizing our goal of becoming the first choice of patients and doctors in our region when it comes to cardiovascular care that is advanced and easy to access,” said Stephen K. Klasko, president and CEO of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health.

Under the banner of Jefferson Health, CCP will be referred to as Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia at Jefferson.

Practitioners now on board include highly-skilled cardiologists with certifications in a variety of sub-specialties.

“By joining forces with Jefferson, we are able to offer patients enhanced access to some of the most sophisticated cardiac care in the region,” said Mark F. Victor, CEO of CCP. “This partnership is evidence of our quest to find more meaningful ways for CCP to improve the health of the communities we serve.

"We are excited to join Jefferson and connect our patients with the expertise and resources of a highly respected academic medical center with a rich legacy.”

Cardiology services will be available at the following Philadelphia offices:

• 700 Cottman Ave.

• 227 N. Broad St.

• 1809-13 W. Oregon Ave.

• 1703 S. Broad St.

• 1015 Chestnut St.

• 525 Jamestown Ave.

When patients visit CCP at Jefferson, they will be connected to the network's tertiary and quaternary cardiac care including heart failure, ventricular-assist device placement and management, heart transplant, clinical trials, and advanced electrophysiology and interventional services, according to a news release.

"This represents a watershed moment at Jefferson as we will be the primary academic medical center partner for the CCP practice in the city,” said Gregory C. Kane, chairman of the Department of Medicine of Thomas Jefferson University. “As we build scope and breadth of our tertiary and quaternary cardiac care services, the addition of CCP physicians to Jefferson will greatly impact our ability to offer comprehensive cardiac care to patients throughout the region."

Appointments can be scheduled with a call to 215-CCP-DOCS (215-227-3627).