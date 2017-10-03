Hospitals Health Insurance
10062017_Independence_BC_AP Matt Rourke, File/AP

The headquarters of Independence Blue Cross is seen in Philadelphia, in this March 2007 file photo.

October 03, 2017

Independence Blue Cross reaches deal to include five local hospitals

Hospitals Health Insurance Pennsylvania Independence Blue Cross Business Chestnut Hill Hospital Health Care
By PhillyVoice Staff

Independence Blue Cross customers will continue to receive in-network health care coverage at five area hospitals after reaching a deal with a Reading-based health care provider.

Independence and Tower Health have agreed to a new, three-year contract that will extend in-network care for three years at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia, Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Phoenixville Hospital, Pottstown Memorial Medical Center and Jennersville Regional Hospital in West Grove, Chester County, officials said. Reading Hospital will also remain in the Independence network.

"Providing patients, members, and communities continued access to quality, affordable care in this region is paramount for both organizations; and resolving these discussions quickly was in the best interest of members and patients," said a joint statement issued by Clint Matthews, president and CEO of Tower Health, and Anthony V. Coletta, M.D., MBA, president of Independence Blue Cross Facilitated Health Networks.

"We are confident that this agreement will serve as the foundation for a strong relationship between our two organizations," the executives said.

Tower Health closed earlier this week on an asset purchase of the five hospitals from Tennessee-based Community Health Systems.

Tower had rejected the Independence in-network deal before completing the hospital purchases. Independence had provider agreements through next year at all five of the hospitals.

On Monday, Matthews had told the Reading Eagle that he hoped the two sides would be able to reach an agreement this month and be able to avoid the "worst-case scenario" of patients losing their doctors or hospital coverage.

PhillyVoice Staff

Just In

Must Read

Amazon

amazon hq seattle

Source: Amazon could have interest in buying South Jersey airport

Sixers

100417-BenSimmons-AP

Ben Simmons as a point guard is real, and it's spectacular

Food

The Brass Rail Cheesesteak

Yo, Philly: Don't diss the Lehigh Valley-style cheesesteak until you've tried it

Politics

Congressman Affair

After report of urging abortion in affair, pro-life Pennsylvania rep. announces retirement

Escapes

Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.