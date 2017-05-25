Hey beer drinkers! Mark these PBW events down in your calendar now

Philly Beer Week, a 10-day citywide beer festival, will run from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 11 this year. 2017 marks the celebration's 10th anniversary.

“Looking back at 10 years, I have to admit PBW has exploded beyond my wildest expectations,” Tom Peters, PBW co-founder and proprietor of Monk’s Cafe, stated.

“The first year I remember saying I’d be really happy if we had 20 participants and 30 events."



In the past couple of years, PBW has featured around 1,000 events.

Annually, Opening Tap & The Hammer of Glory Relay kicks off the celebration the night before PBW officially begins. Then, there are hundreds of events each day.

Since it's impossible to attend everything, we've compiled a list below to help narrow down the best events offered. Just decide what kind of beer drinker you are and circle the date in your calendar.

For the native Philly beer drinker... 23 Years of The Special, aka The CityWide Being able to order a Citywide Special, a pairing of Pabst Blue Ribbon and a shot of Jim Beam that traditionally costs $3, is one of the best things about drinking in Philly bars. To celebrate the match-made-in-heaven, Bob & Barbara's is throwing a wedding/drag show. The details are unclear, but it sounds fun. Monday, June 5

7 p.m. to midnight | Free to attend

Bob & Barbara's Lounge

1509 South St.

For the social beer drinker... Fishtown FestivAle Drink on the street at this PBW festival on Frankford Avenue. There will be craft beer, DJ entertainment, pulled pork sandwiches, soft shell crab sandwiches and more street eats. The outdoor party is family-friendly. Saturday, June 10

noon to 10 p.m. | Free to attend

Johnny Brenda's

1201 N. Frankford Ave. Beers Under the Big Top Step right up and enjoy a circus-themed beer fest with more than 150 beers to sample, carnival games, stilt walkers, carnival food and sword swallowers. Tickets for the event are $50 per person. Saturday, June 3

1:30-5 p.m. | $50 per person

The Navy Yard

4747 S. Broad St. For the competitive beer drinker... Let's Make a Deal Night 1 and Let's Make a Deal Night 2 For those not familiar, "Let's Make a Deal" was a television game show that originated in the '60s. During the game show, selected members of the studio audience, referred to as "traders," make deals with the host. In most cases, a trader will be offered something of value and given a choice of whether to keep it or exchange it for a different item. PWB will host its own version of the game over two nights at Grey Lodge Pub. Remember to bring something to trade! Tuesday, June 5 through Wednesday, June 6

7-10 p.m. | Free to attend

Grey Lodge Pub

6235 Frankford Ave.

For the science-minded beer drinker...

Learn about the process behind brewing beer in an interactive workshop, then enjoy a selection of beer samples.



Tickets are $30 per person.

Wednesday, June 7

7-midnight | $30 per person

Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St.

For the highbrow beer drinker...

While enjoying a cold beer, watch live performances inspired by Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream."



Sunday, June 4

5-8 p.m. | Free to attend

City Taphouse: University City

3925 Walnut St.



The Raven Society will host a party on the Free Library of Philadelphia's Skyline Terrace for the launch of Dr. Patrick E. McGovern’s book "Ancient Brews: Rediscovered and Re-created."

The book chronicles the journey of McGovern and Dogfish Head owner Sam Calagione as they seek out beer recipes dating back to ancient times. One is the "Midas Touch," which is a recipe found inside the tomb of King Midas from 700 B.C.

Tickets for the rooftop beer garden are $40 (Raven Society members receive a discount).



Tuesday, June 6

6-9 p.m. | $35-$40 per person

Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch

1901 Vine St.

For the music-loving beer drinker...

Hip hop artist Chill Moody will perform at Heritage in celebration of the official can release of nicethings IPA, a beer he collaborated on with Dock Street Brewery.



Other Dock Street Brewery beers will be available, too.

Friday, June 2

10 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Free to attend

Heritage

914 N. Second St.

For the charitable beer drinker...

A Trump impersonator will sit in the dunk tank to help El Camino Real raise money for the ACLU.



There will be beers, "drunken doughnuts" and other food specials, too.

Saturday, June 3

2-6 p.m. | Free to attend

El Camino Real

1040 N. Second St.

For the outdoorsy beer drinker...

Local brews will be served at the Bartram's Garden Community Boathouse on the Schuylkill River, and kayaks and rowboats will be available to take out on the river.

Tickets are $15 per person ($10 for members of Bartram’s Garden) and include the cost of a beer and an excursion out onto the Schuylkill River.



Thursday, June 8

4-8 p.m. | $15 per person

Bartram's Garden

5400 Lindbergh Blvd.



For the artsy beer drinker...

Frankford Hall will host a panel discussion on the process of beer label design, featuring some of the trend-setting artists.



Tuesday, June 6

7-9 p.m. | $20 per person

Frankford Hall

1210 Frankford Ave.

Attendees will receive blank cans to decorate as they please. There will be guest judges and prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, so get creative with your beer design.

Sunday, June 4

1-5 p.m. | Free to attend

Garage Fishtown

100 E. Girard Ave.