January 02, 2018

A Snowy Bowie Skate taking place at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

The whole family can celebrate the Starman

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Ice Skating
Ice skating at Winterfest Matt Stanley/DRWC

All are welcome to ice skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest.

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest will host A Snowy Bowie Skate on Sunday, Jan. 14.

The whole family can celebrate the Starman from noon to 5 p.m. Ice skate to a Bowie-themed soundtrack, watch "Labyrinth" in The Lodge, play games and transform into Ziggy Stardust through face paint.

RELATED: Celebrate the Starman at Bowie karaoke night

Admission to ice skate is $3. With skate rental, the fee is $13. Independence Blue Cross card holders receive a discount.

The family-friendly fun ends at 5 p.m., but Bowie fans can party at the waterfront venue through midnight.

Blue Cross RiverRink is now in its 24th year as an outdoor ice skating rink and fifth season as WinterFest.

A Snowy Bowie Skate

Sunday, Jan. 14
Beginning at noon | $3-$13 to ice skate
Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Ice Skating Blue Cross RiverRink Fitness David Bowie Philadelphia Music

Just In

Must Read

Mummers Parade

WATCH: First-ever brigade of special-needs children performs at Mummers Parade
Santino's Dragons

Eagles

Eagles' first playoff opponent narrowed down to three teams
010118MattRyan

Weather

Postponing Mummers Parade wouldn't have mattered anyway, early forecasts show
Early Mummers Parade 2018 shot

Wellness

Is the shame in your life toxic or motivating?
12292017_Mindfulness_SJW

Food & Drink

The first Center City Restaurant Week of 2018 is quickly approaching
Fried Chicken at Bud & Marilyn's

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
123117NickFoles

Escapes

Limited - Hawaiian Cruise by Norwegian Cruise Line

Hawaii Cruise $1429 & up. Choose from 5 Free Offers

 *
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley: Up to 50% Off
Limited - Bermuda getaway

$118 & up -- Island-Wide Bermuda Hotel Sale, up to 50% Off

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.