In this Aug. 7 file shot, protesters disrupt a press conference at City Hall to demand justice in the June 8 shooting of David Jones by a Philadelphia police officer.

October 01, 2017

Activists holding protest at 'despicable' FOP fundraiser for suspended cop

Philadelphia's Fraternal Order of Police chapter organized a benefit Sunday afternoon for a cop who fatally shot a black man in the back last June.

A group of activists who have demanded "justice for David Jones" decided to crash the party.

John McNesby, the head of FOP Lodge 5, told Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Jenice Armstrong this week that the benefit would help the officer, Ryan Pownall, get through the next few months "without any money coming in." 

Pownall was suspended in early September with intent to dismiss following months of rising tensions and increasingly loud protests over his fatal shooting of Jones. The state Attorney General's Office is investigating the case.

Asa Khalif, a leader of Black Lives Matter in Pennsylvania, called the fundraiser "despicable" in a live video on Facebook as he drove to the FOP lodge in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday afternoon. Khalif and others were set to hold a "Back the Black" counter-protest as the benefit, set for 4 to 8 p.m., got underway.

A $40 ticket included food, beer, music and plenty of TVs showing the Eagles' late afternoon tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a Facebook page for the fundraiser.

"Come out to support one of our brothers in blue," organizers wrote.

Police said Pownall shot Jones, 30, after Pownall stopped him for illegally driving his dirt bike "in a reckless manner" in North Philadelphia. Pownall, who was driving witnesses in an unrelated matter to the Special Victims Unit when he confronted Jones, allegedly shot Jones twice in the back after an initial struggle over a gun in Jones' waistband.

"I just want to express how despicable this is, and how hurtful it is," Khalif said of the fundraiser on the video. "We ask you all who are not able to go but are listening and looking to please keep us in your prayers. We as activists put our bodies on the line. There is no guarantee that we will come home safe once we are arrested or if we are arrested and in police custody.

"It's very serious, but we are willing to do that because it has to be done. Someone has to do it."

Khalif said he would post live updates and footage from the rally on social media.

"We want justice for this brother and we want justice for this family," Khalif said. "I believe the disgusting party for the killer cop begins at 4 p.m., and we will be there to exercise our first amendment right of freedom of speech and to peacefully protest."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

