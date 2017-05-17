Adam Jones says skeptic Curt Schilling has 'never been black'

Several weeks after former Phillies and Red Sox ace Curt Schilling questioned Orioles outfielder Adam Jones' claim that he was targeted with racial slurs at Fenway Park, Jones has offered his thoughts on why Schilling would doubt him.

At the beginning of May, Jones told reporters that a fan in Boston threw a bag of peanuts at him and heckled him with the N-word multiple times during the game. Jones called the incident "pathetic" at the time and suggested fans be fined large sums for such behavior, not just kicked out of the stadium.

Prior to Schilling's May 4 show on the Breitbart Radio Network,, the conservative pundit said he believesd the story was 'bull----" based on a dubious sports website's story disputing Jones' claim.

I don't believe it, for this reason: Everybody is starving and hungry to sit in front of a camera and talk and be social justice warriors. And if a fan yelled loud enough in center field for Adam Jones to hear the N-word, I guarantee you we would've heard and seen fans around on CNN on MSNBC, they would've found multiple fans to talk about what a racist piece of junk Boston is.

In a lengthy interview with Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan, Jones opened up this week about the role of baseball players as entertainers and how they are expected to handle racially charged comments from fans. When asked about Schilling specifically, Jones took issue with the former pitcher's presumptions.

Schilling is over there with his rants. He just wants an outlet. Somebody will take his call, take his rants. He can keep them for himself. Because he’s never experienced anything like I have. I’ll stick with what [Mark] McLemore said about it: Schilling, hell of a career. But he’s never been black, and he’s never played the outfield in Boston.

The entire interview with Jones is worth a read, as he explains his own previous remarks about baseball being "a white man's sport" and suggests what fans should do if they hear someone disrespecting anyone else in the stadium.

"Stand up," Jones said. "It doesn’t matter what color you are. Stand up for what’s right."