Adam Rippon declines job offer after NBC announces hiring him

If there was one lesson to be learned from the Indianapolis Colts' Josh McDaniels debacle, it's this: Don't announce a new hire until the ink on the contract has dried.

Scranton, Pennsylvania, native and American figure skater Adam Rippon has become a star of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang for his activities on and off the ice. The 28-year-old helped Team USA win a bronze medal in the figure skating team event, and has made headlines for speaking out about LGBT equality, especially after becoming the first openly gay U.S. Olympic athlete to win a medal. On top of all that, he's incredibly entertaining.

So, with him finished as a competitor in the 2018 Olympics, it would make sense for NBC to offer Rippon a job covering the rest of the games. In a since-deleted announcement, the network announced it had added Rippon to its coverage team. Via NPR, here's a portion of the cached version of that announcement:

After three strong skates in his Olympic debut, Rippon will serve as an NBC correspondent for the rest of the PyeongChang Games. ... With luck, Rippon’s 2016 quote of “I’m like a witch and you can’t kill me. I keep coming back every year, and every year, I get better,” will ring true, and the U.S. will have years of Rippon to come, whether it be on the ice or behind the mic.

One problem: Rippon turned down the job Sunday, noting he found out about the whole thing via social media like everyone else.

Oops. Certainly, if he wants it, Rippon will have a future in media. Someday soon, hopefully, we’ll be treated to nuggets like this one on a consistent basis:

Just not now, as being a good teammate seems to be his priority.