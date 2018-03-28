After $25M gift, Abington to rename high school for Schwarzman

The Abington School District will rename its high school as part of a $25 million contribution from billionaire investor and philanthropist Stephen Schwarzman.

Abington Senior High School will be renamed Abington Schwarzman High School once a new wing is added and the existing building is renovated, board President Raymond McGarry confirmed Wednesday.

The name change was part of a pledge agreement approved by the school board on Tuesday night.

As part of the agreement, The Stephen Schwarzman Foundation will donate $25 million to the district in return for naming rights to the high school. It was unknown if those naming rights were in perpetuity.

The name change was not disclosed when the donation was announced six weeks ago.

Schwarzman, an Abington alumnus, is the co-founder and chairman of the global private equity firm The Blackstone Group. He previously served as the chair of President Donald Trump's since-dissolved Strategic and Policy Forum.

In 2006, Schwarzman provided a contribution to help pay for new football stadium at the high school that also bears his name.

His latest, $25 million gift is among the largest ever made to a public high school. It will fund the construction of a new Science and Technology Center, fully renovate the 1950s era high school and revamp the district's secondary curriculum, placing a heavy emphasis on early training in STEM fields.

Plans for additions and renovations to the high school, along with site maps of the proposed renovations, were released by the school district earlier this year.

The Science and Technology is expected to open in 2020, Superintendent Amy Sichel previously told Philly.com. The renovated high school is expected to be completed by September 2022.

Source/Gilbert Architects. Rendering of new Science and Technology Center at Abington Senior High School.

Abington's revamped curriculum will include required classes in computer science and coding starting as early as seventh grade. Upon the completion of the new building, students will receive computers for use at school and at home.

The new curriculum is expected to offer students greater flexibility in selecting classes, providing a wider range of exposure to potential career paths.

The district also will restructure its grade level distribution. Sixth grade students will shift from the elementary level into the current junior high school, which will become a middle school. Ninth grade students will move into the new high school.

PhillyVoice staffer Michael Tanenbaum contributed to this report.