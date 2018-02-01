February 01, 2018

After donating his salary to charity, Eagles' Chris Long wins NFLPA's 'highest honor'

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
020118_Chris-Long_usat Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long during a press conference at Mall of America.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long has been playing this entire season for free – actually, it might be more accurate to say he's playing for charity. 

Either way, the 32-year-old donated his final 10 regular season game checks to various education programs. Long, who signed a two-year deal in the offseason, had a $1 million base salary in 2017 and has been able to secure additional contributions by encouraging fans and business to try to match his donations. 

On Thursday, he got some help from the NFL Players' Association. Long was honored by his peers when he was named the 2018 winner of the Byron "Whizzer" White Award for his community efforts. In addition to the award, the NFLPA will donate $100,000 to The Chris Long Foundation. 

The other finalists were free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, Broncos linebacker Von Miller, and Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt.

According to the NFLPA, the award is the highest honor a player can receive:

The Byron “Whizzer” White Award is the highest honor the NFLPA can bestow on a player. The NFLPA presents this prestigious annual award to the player who is just as dedicated off the field as he is on the field through community service in their team cities and hometowns.

The winner, who receives $100,000 for his foundation or a charity of his choice, is announced at the NFLPA’s annual Super Bowl press conference. Players from each team are told of the criteria and given the opportunity to nominate a teammate for the award during the NFLPA’s fall locker room visits.

The award was established by the professional football players of America to acknowledge a debt of gratitude to one of their own, Supreme Court Justice Byron Raymond “Whizzer” White—scholar, athlete, patriot, humanitarian and public servant. The honor has been presented by the NFLPA since 1967.  [nflpa.org]

Last year, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins won the award for the work he's done with his own foundation. 

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Chris Long Super Bowl LII NFLPA

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's Super Bowl LII pick
USATSI_10579241.jpg

Families

Eagles' magical season lifts daughter, Philly families through loss and grief
Gianna Demedio

Gallery

Photos: The sober 6 a.m. rave/yoga sesh known as Daybreaker
Carroll - Daybreaker morning party

Super Bowl LII

A beer lover's road trip to watch the Eagles in Super Bowl LII
Minneapolis Super Bowl map

Business

Camden start-up looks to hire 100 local students by end of year
01312018_penji_crew

Sixers

Stupid fouls, poor defense highlight bad Sixers loss to Brooklyn Nets
020118-BrettBrown-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.