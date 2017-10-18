Eagles' Chris Long to donate all of 2017 salary to charity

Eagles defensive end Chris Long had already donated his first six game checks to charity this season, but the veteran announced Wednesday morning that he would run the gambit.

Long is set to donate his final 10 game checks for the regular season to four organizations supporting educational equality in St. Louis, Boston and Philadelphia – the three cities he's played for throughout his 10-year NFL career.

The two-year, $4.5 million contract he signed with the Eagles as a free agent in March includes a $500,000 signing bonus and $1.5 million guaranteed. He has a $1 million base salary for 2017.

"My wife and I have been passionate about education being a gateway for upward mobility and equality," Long told The Associated Press. "I think we can all agree that equity in education can help effect change that we all want to see in this country."

Long launched the campaign, named "Pledge 10 for Tomorrow," on sports fundraising platform Pledgeit.org.

He's asking fans, businesses and others to donate what they can for the campaign.

The effort also includes a little competition, of course.

"For the city that has the most pledges at the end of week 16 of the regular season, I will give an additional $50,000 to our partner charity in that city!" the campaign's webpage states.

Those who want to donate can do so through separate funds set up for each of the three cities. A general fund is also open.

In September, about a month after a violent clash between members of a "Unite the Right" rally and counterprotesters caused three deaths and dozens of injuries in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia, Long pledged his first six game checks to fund two seven-year scholarships for middle school students there.