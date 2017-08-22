AG: Four alleged child predators arrested in southeastern Pennsylvania

Four Philadelphia-area men are facing charges stemming from an investigation into child predator activity in southeastern Pennsylvania, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday.

In separate incidents, the four defendants named below allegedly solicited sex from an undercover agent posing online as a 13- or 14-year-old minor.

• Christopher Cook, 36, of Linden Avenue, York, PA

• William Novitski, 28, of Hampton Road, King of Prussia

• Apithai Pikrohkit, 30, of Brandywine Lane, King of Prussia

• Nafiz Tahmid, 27, of North Park Avenue, Philadelphia

Each of the defendants was arrested at a designated meeting location known only to the agents and alleged perpetrators.

“These four defendants were seeking sex from children they met online,” Shapiro said. “Thanks to the relentless efforts of agents in our Child Predator Section, in collaboration with local and federal law enforcement, these predators have been arrested and taken off our streets. The Office of Attorney General has a zero tolerance policy for the sexual abuse of children.”

All four men are charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Bail for Cook, Pikrohkit and Tahmid was set at $75,000, with preliminary hearings on Friday, Aug. 25. Bail for Novitski was set at $125,000 and a preliminary hearing will be held Sept. 1.

Suspected predators can be reported by calling the Child Predator Hotline at 1-800-385-1044. Submit a tip on child predators by texting “PAKIDS” followed by your tip to 847411.