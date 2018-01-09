January 09, 2018

All those other season-ending injuries aside, Eagles nearly fully healthy

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010918BrandonGraham Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett are healthy again after missing the Eagles' Week 17 game against Dallas.

It would be a little ridiculous to call the Philadelphia Eagles a "healthy" team, given the season-ending losses of Carson Wentz, Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks, Darren Sproles, and well, you know the list by now.

However, it seems that Doug Pederson's plan to rest his starters the final week of the regular season did at least result in (almost) the rest of the roster healing up and being ready to go for their first playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons.

When the Eagles released their first injury report of the week, which was also the first injury report in nearly two weeks, it was revealed that only one player did not practice. That was starting middle linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring). Ellerbe did warm up, and seemed to be moving around just fine. Four other Eagles – RB Jay Ajayi (knee), Brandon Graham (ankle), Jalen Mills (ankle) and Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) – appeared on the injury report, but they all practiced in full.

The Falcons will come into Saturday's game very healthy as well, as star WR Julio Jones was the only player held out of practice today.

That is a common occurrence in Atlanta, FYI, as there's little doubt that Jones will play on Saturday.

