January 18, 2018

American Airlines adding three flight destinations from Philly

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Airlines
American Airlines plane - AA art American Airlines/Images

The exterior of an American Airlines plane is shown.

American Airlines announced on Thursday that it plans to add new flights from its hub at Philadelphia International Airport to three U.S. locations.

Online booking for nonstop flights to Fort Wayne, Indiana; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Pensacola, Florida opens on Monday, and flights will begin on June 7, the airline said in a press release.

American had previously flown between Philly and Fort Wayne, but the airline stopped flights to and from the northeast Indiana city in 2016 because passenger loads were reportedly not large enough.

The airline previously announced plans in October to add service between Philly and San Antonio beginning on Feb. 15, as well as Des Moines, Iowa; Madison, Wisconsin; and Omaha, Nebraska on May 4.

American also announced in August that it will add nonstop flights from Philly to Prague, the capital city of the Czech Republic, and Budapest, the capital of Hungary, starting May 4. 

The airline also plans to bring back a daily nonstop flight to Zurich, Switzerland, which had ended in 2016.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Airlines Philadelphia Aviation Transportation American Airlines Travel

Just In

Must Read

Fitness

Working out with X-Force: 'The hardest 30 minutes of your life'
Carroll - X-Force Philadelphia

Development

Temple seeking city approval to build controversial football stadium in North Philly
Stock_Carroll - Temple University Owls

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
011818CarsonWentz

Eagles

Conference championship round NFL playoff picks
011818FletcherCox

That's Show Biz

‘L.A. to Vegas’ the funniest flight you’ll take this year
Dylan McDermott

Profiles

A 99-year-old Philadelphia Eagles fan puts it all in perspective
Philip Boris Basser Eagles Fan

Escapes

Limited - Punta Cana

$699 & up -- 5-Nt Upscale All-Incl. Punta Cana Stay & Air

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - London Double Decker Bus

$879 & up -- 6-Night London & Paris Vacation w/Air & Hotels
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.