American Airlines adds nonstop flights from Philly to 4 U.S. cities

American Airlines is the latest airline to unveil new nonstop flights out of Philadelphia this week.

Following the announcements of new destinations by Aer Lingus earlier this week and Frontier Airlines late last month, American said Wednesday it will begin nonstop flights between its hub at Philadelphia International Airport and San Antonio on Feb. 15.

Less than three months later, on May 4, the airline plans to launch nonstop flights between Philly and Des Moines, Iowa; Madison, Wisconsin; and Omaha, Nebraska.

“These new domestic markets are important and will complement the recently announced international destinations from our Philadelphia hub,” Vasu Raja, vice president of network and schedule planning for the airline, said in a press release. “American offers more nonstop flights than all other airlines combined at PHL and we are excited to add to that roster.”

Full details and planned schedules for the new flights can be found here.

Frontier Airlines announced on Sept. 26 that it also would begin offering nonstop service to Omaha and Madison, along with Jacksonville, Florida and Memphis, Tennessee.

American also announced in August that it would begin nonstop flights from Philly to Budapest and Prague starting next May, and Ireland's Aer Lingus announced earlier this week that it will have nonstop flights from Philly to Dublin by March 2018.