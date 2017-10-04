Ireland's Aer Lingus to offer direct flights between Dublin and Philadelphia

Home to the third largest population of Irish-Americans in the United States, it’s about time Philadelphia got another airline to offer nonstop flights to the motherland. Starting March 2018, Irish airline Aer Lingus will begin offering nonstop flights between Philadelphia and Dublin.

Aer Lingus is the sixth foreign flag carrier at the Philadelphia International Airport, and the second airline to offer nonstop flights to Ireland from the airport. The other is American Airlines.

The direct flights will be offered four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

“We are very pleased to welcome Aer Lingus to PHL and look forward to offering more non‐stop, year‐round service to Dublin,” PHL Airport CEO Chellie Cameron said in a statement.

“This capital city is a gateway to the beautiful country of Ireland and to Europe. We are proud to expand our non‐stop international service, and we are excited to enhance travel between Philadelphia and Ireland.”

Aer Lingus Chief Operating Officer Mike Rutter added, “We are looking forward to welcoming guests from Pennsylvania."

Next year shortly after this new connection, American Airlines will also be expanding its overseas nonstop offerings out of Philadelphia, including flights to Zurich, Budapest, Hungary, and Prague.

The additions mean that by this time next year, the Philadelphia airport will offer service to 37 different international destinations, including 16 capital cities. This doesn't mean you'll be free from trekking to a flight in Newark – which has 33 foreign flag carriers – but it's something.