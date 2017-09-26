Frontier Airlines adds non-stop flights from Philly to four new destinations

Looking to plan a quick, cheap getaway sometime early next year?

You're in luck. Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday it's adding non-stop flights to four locations from Philadelphia International Airport.

The new spots are Jacksonville, Florida; Omaha, Nebraska; Madison, Wisconsin; and Memphis, Tennessee.

“This is terrific news,” said PHL Airport CEO Chellie Cameron in a press release. “We are very pleased by Frontier’s focus on Philadelphia and look forward to more service to more cities.”

According to 6ABC, in a deal that ends Wednesday, travelers will be able to snag a one-way ticket to any of the four new destinations for $39.

The announcement comes shortly after Frontier said it was adding non-stop service from Philly to Charleston, South Carolina, in February 2018.

Frontier's non-stop service to Jacksonville also begins in February, while flights to Memphis, Madison and Omaha start in April.

As PHL noted, American Airlines already provides non-stop service from Philly to Jacksonville and Memphis.