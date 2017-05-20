Anderson Cooper apologizes for 'dump on his desk' comment to Trump supporter Jeffrey Lord

May 20, 2017
Things got weird on CNN Friday night when Anderson Cooper had Donald Trump supporter and Pennsylvania-based political strategist Jeffrey Lord on his show to discuss the president's firing of FBI Director James Comey.
Skyping in from Harrisburg, Lord was responding to the report that Donald Trump told Russian officials Comey was a "nut job" and that his termination relieved "great pressure."
Cooper seemed taken aback that Lord, who has ignited controversy with his comments on the cable news network in the past, was somehow defending the president's remarks.
In the middle of Lord talking, Cooper says: "If he took a dump on his desk you would defend it."
Anderson Cooper just told Jeffrey Lord if "Trump took a dump on his desk you'd defend it."— Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 20, 2017
(h/t @yashar) pic.twitter.com/kiDPFfxTkX
Cooper apologized for the comment on Twitter soon after, calling it "unprofessional" and saying he was "genuinely sorry." But Lord didn't seem to mind, as he laughed after Cooper made the joke on air and responded to the host's apology with a tweet of his own calling Cooper the "highest professional."
I regret the crude sentence i spoke earlier tonight and followed it up by apologizing on air. It was unprofessional. I am genuinely sorry.— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 20, 2017
@andersoncooper is my colleague and a friend for whom I have the highest professional and personal regard. Message America? It's ok 2 laugh!— Jeff Lord (@realJeffreyLord) May 20, 2017