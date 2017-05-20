Anderson Cooper apologizes for 'dump on his desk' comment to Trump supporter Jeffrey Lord

Things got weird on CNN Friday night when Anderson Cooper had Donald Trump supporter and Pennsylvania-based political strategist Jeffrey Lord on his show to discuss the president's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Skyping in from Harrisburg, Lord was responding to the report that Donald Trump told Russian officials Comey was a "nut job" and that his termination relieved "great pressure."

Cooper seemed taken aback that Lord, who has ignited controversy with his comments on the cable news network in the past, was somehow defending the president's remarks.

In the middle of Lord talking, Cooper says: "If he took a dump on his desk you would defend it."

Cooper apologized for the comment on Twitter soon after, calling it "unprofessional" and saying he was "genuinely sorry." But Lord didn't seem to mind, as he laughed after Cooper made the joke on air and responded to the host's apology with a tweet of his own calling Cooper the "highest professional."







