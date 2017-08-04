ATF: Six arsons in three weeks at Center City apartment building

A $10,000 reward is being offered after six small fires were set at a Center City Philadelphia apartment complex since mid-July.

The fires have occurred at various locations between the 5th and 9th floors of the Sterling Apartment Homes building at 1815 JFK Blvd., officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Friday afternoon.

All the fires were extinguished promptly by the building's sprinkler system, officials said. No injuries have been reported.

According to ATF, the following incidents were reported:

• Two separate fires on July 13 at about 12:45 a.m., 7th and 8th floors

• Two separate fires on July 20 at about 8 p.m., 7th and 5th floors

• July 22 at about 8:40 p.m., 6th floor



• August 3 at about 11:20 p.m., 5th floor

The 19-story tower includes 550 apartments, 23,000 square feet of retail space and 93,000 square feet of office space, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. It was built in 1961.

The $10,000 reward is being offered by ATF and Aimco, the building's management company, for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.

"The safety of the residents are of paramount concern and we will utilize every available resource in identifying and arresting this arsonist," said Sam Rabadi, who heads ATF's Philadelphia division. "Acts of arson are dangerous crimes and threaten the community. ATF is committed to keeping the public safe from those who maliciously set fires."

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact ATF at 888-ATF-FIRE or by visiting www.reportit.com.