Ocean Resort Casino, formerly the Revel, partners with Hyatt in Atlantic City

When the former Revel Casino reopens this summer as the Ocean Resort Casino, the Atlantic City destination will be part of Hyatt Hotels' Unbound Collection, the companies announced Monday.

The 1,399-room boardwalk hotel and casino, set to make a comeback after nearly four years of vacancy, will be operated by new owner AC Ocean Walk.

“We are excited to be affiliating Ocean Resort Casino with The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, and to be introducing Hyatt to Atlantic City, one of the nation’s most visited resort and casino destinations,” said a spokesman for Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “AC Ocean Walk’s spectacular resort will establish a new standard on Atlantic City’s storied Boardwalk, making it a fitting addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio."

The hotel will be the eighth to join Hyatt's Unbound Collection, a boutique line focused on independent stay experiences.

"Hyatt has an incredible 60-plus-year legacy in the industry, and its loyal global customer base will have access to an authentic way to experience all that makes Atlantic City attractive and popular," AC Ocean Walk chairman Bruce Delfik said.

At 6.4 million square feet, the luxury resort includes a 138,000-square-foot casino, indoor and outdoor meeting spaces and convention facility. The property features five swimming pools, a sun deck and fitness spa center operated by Hyatt's newly-acquired exhale brand.

Dining, entertainment and nightlife experiences will be led by Philadelphia's Garces Group and LDV Hospitality.

The 47-story tower, completed in 2012 at a cost of $2.4 billion, closed its doors in 2014 when a spate of Atlantic City casinos went under and the city's finances crumbled. Florida developer Glenn Straub purchased the Revel out of bankruptcy for just $82 million in 2015, with plans to rebrand it as TEN and reopen it earlier this year.

Straub's vision never materialized, mainly due to a legal battle over casino licensing, and the property was sold to Delfik's group in the range of $375 million.

AC Ocean Walk said the new casino and resort will bring between 2,500 to 3,000 new jobs to Atlantic City.

“The unique value Ocean Resort Casino brings to Atlantic City is the overall attention to detail and investment made in its design, fixtures and features, which will be optimized as we develop the overall guest experience,” Deifik said. “The resort’s prime location on Atlantic City’s famed boardwalk will offer guests the best of this vibrant destination.”