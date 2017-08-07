Investigations Attempted Murder
A man on an ATV injured two cops in Camden late Saturday night and police are looking for assistance with identifying him. The gas station is on Broadway at Newton Avenue.

August 07, 2017

Police release video of ATV driver wanted for attempted murder of a cop

Suspect reportedly rammed Camden County detective with vehicle during incident at Broadway and Mt. Vernon

By Kevin C. Shelly
PhillyVoice Staff

Camden County police are seeking an ATV driver who injured two officers late Saturday.

Police intend to charge the driver with attempted murder of a police officer, among other offenses, after running into a detective and knocking him into the street.

At 11:14 p.m. Detective Kenneth Egan and Officer Nicole Berry were patrolling the area of Broadway and Mount Vernon Street. The corner is the location of a gas station and car wash.

There they saw a male suspect tampering with equipment at East Coast Gas, and Egan and Berry got out of their patrol car and ordered the man to stop. Police said the suspect ignored the order and drove his ATV toward the police car, striking the passenger side door.

The door hit Berry, injuring the officer.

WATCH video of the suspect below: 

Egan then ran from the driver’s side around to the back of the vehicle. The suspect struck him with the ATV, knocking the detective into the street, and then the suspect fled the scene.

Both officers were taken to Cooper University Hospital and were treated and released.

Police describe the suspect as a black or Hispanic male of medium complexion driving a black, four-wheel ATV with a square body style.

Video of the incident can be seen on the Camden County Police Department's website, Facebook page and here on YouTube.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident can call the Camden County Police Department's tip line at (856) 757-7042.

Kevin C. Shelly

kevin@phillyvoice.com

