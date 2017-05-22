Jury hearing closing arguments in Creato murder trial, deliberations to follow

The case of David "DJ" Creato, accused of killing his son, Brendan, will go to a Camden County jury Tuesday following summations by his lawyer and the prosecution.

Creato is charged with first-degree homicide, which carries a penalty of 30 years to life in prison, and second-degree child endangerment, which carries a maximum of 10 years.

The three-year-old boy was found dead on Oct. 13, 2015, his body placed on a rock in a stream leading into the Cooper River at a site just over a half a mile from the apartment father and son had shared in the Westmont section of Haddon Township.

Creato sat impassively as Camden County Assistant Prosecutor Christine Shah began her summation late Tuesday morning by describing what it would have taken for Creato to smother his son on the couch where he slept, and then place the child in a creek more than half a mile away.

Creato stared straight ahead as she spoke.

As Shah put a slide of the dead child on a large screen for the jury, the child's maternal grandmother, Danielle Denoto Collins, left the courtroom in tears.

Shah had begun by emphatically saying "It's a homicide."

Her statement was meant as a counter to defense arguments that medical experts had failed to provide sufficient answers.

She said the fact that there were few physical signs of injury is consistent with smothering. She even pointed to the child's pillow as the likely way in which the boy was smothered.

Shah told the jury smothering a sleeping three-year-old would not take much.

She even suggested a time frame for the act, sometime after Creato "blew up" the phone of his teenage girlfriend, a college student in New York. Shah pointed to his accessing social media accounts of Julia"Julie" Stensky as evidence of Creato's obsessive jealousy.

"It fits with a lack of any other injury," said Shah.

She added "logically, reasonably" the jury could conclude what had happened.

"A stranger did not kill Brendan," said Shah, noting the location where the boy's body was found was described by Creato as his favorite place in the community.

"How would a stranger know where to put Brendan?" she asked.

Shah had taken more than nine-days and dozens of experts to initially present her case, employing slides, maps, and PowerPoint tables. And while that was often slow, tedious and redundant, she was able to make her summation on Tuesday methodical and concise, supported by snippets from the previous testimony, something like a highlights reel.

After a lunch break, Shah returned to Stensky, "who said so many hateful things' during online and cell messages exchanged with Creato.

Shah said the tenor of the messages changed after Oct. 6 and became "twisted and one-sided" with Creato desperately trying to preserve a relationship of just over three months with Stensky, who was pulling away as she became more immersed in university life in New York.

That's when he became more imploring, telling her he is "willing to do anything" and when he stopped responding to Stensky by reflexively telling her Brendan would always be in his life.

Shah told the jury that Stensky -- "a nasty girl" who had called Brendan a "mistake" -- wanted to move on, adding her parents did not like her spending time with a 21-year-old with a child.

"He is obsessed with her," said Shah, reviewing a succession of messages.

"Pathetic," she added, mentioning he told Stensky told her he felt "unwanted and unloved" and that he had cried on a jobsite thinking about their relationship.

Shah told the jury that Stensky was in New York and could not have been responsible for Brendan's disappearance and death.

"She's not the one with problem," Shah said.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Richard J. Fuschino Jr., the defense lawyer for the now-23-year-old Creato, attacked the absence of concrete evidence linking his client to the toddler's death and the prosecution's sole focus on the boy's father as the suspect.



"If this man is not a killer, he's a victim," Fuschino said. "I submit he's the victim."

The lawyer called the case "heartbreaking," pointing to the tears of veteran police officers who testified.

The lawyer told the jury he cries at home about the case. He said the jury likely does the same. He said the case "will affect your psyche forever."

But he cautioned the jury about making emotional conclusions.

"No one wants a victim. No one wants a boogeyman," he said of the impulse to punish someone.

"Ask did he do it?" prodded the lawyer, pointing out that the standard of reasonable doubt the jury must apply means being sure of the events.

Fuschino also focused on unanswered medical questions about how the boy died and primarily on the actions and inactions of Dr. Gerald "Buck" Feigin, the regional medical examiner who serves Camden County. Feigin was the primary medical examiner and the first of three to perform an autopsy on Brendan's body.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Judge John T. Kelley listens as defense attorney Richard J. Fuschino Jr., delivers closing arguments in the trial of David 'DJ' Creato, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Camden County Superior Court in Camden, NJ.



His voice rising to a contained shout, Fuschino called Feigin's behavior – missing injuries and not performing all possible tests, including a rape kit – "absolutely unforgivable."

Fuschino pointed out that injuries overlooked by Falzon – a bite mark and tiny eye hemorrhages – were found by another medical examiner.

"This is unacceptable" he said of Feigin. He "missed it."

"Made a mistake! It is unconscionable."

He also pointed out Feigin brought the wrong crime scene report to court and had failed to familiarize himself with his scene investigator's correct report.

He closed his attack on Feigin with, the phrase "Do your job!" – repeating it twice for emphasis.

Fuschino reminded the jury that Creato's decision not to testify cannot be held against his client, whom he described as a "new-age hippie" who has believed for a decade he was in touch with spirits.

The lawyer said the prosecution presented "nine days of witnesses who have nothing to do with his guilt."

Fuschino mentioned several leads – a stroller and a wheeled piece of luggage among them – that the prosecution did not fully explore.

And he asked why authorities had not used a police dog in an attempt to show if his client had been at the site where his son's body was found on a rock. A K-9 had tracked the boy there, but authorities never checked to see if the scent of his father was also present.

"Reasonable doubt isn't maybe, could be, probably did it," Fuschino told the jury, before going on to cellphone and digital records which don't place Creato at the crime scene on Oct. 12 or 13.

Fuschino said the texts exchanged by then-girlfriend Julia "Julie" Stensky with Creato, while reason to "hate" her, had nothing in them to implicate his client.

Fuschino invoked the protections afforded to the accused, saying the prosecution is "not the last word.

He said his "last two words" are "Not guilty."

Tuesday afternoon the jury will get instructions from Camden County Superior Court Judge John T. Kelley before deliberating on Creato's guilt or innocence.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.