Dress up, drink, dance at Audrey Hepburn party

This May, fans of Audrey Hepburn can pretend to step into one of her most iconic movies, "Breakfast at Tiffany's," and attend a party at Holly Golightly's apartment.

OK, so it's not really at the socialite's Upper East Side brownstone, but the Center for Architecture and Design in Philadelphia is a decent imitation. There's exposed brick, high ceilings and sleek hardwood floors – it works.

Drink Philly is inviting 300 guests to play make-believe on Friday, May 11.

Imagine you're at one of Golightly's gatherings, sip on cocktails made with spirits from New Liberty Distillery and dance to live jazz.

Adding to the fun, partygoers are asked to dress up as any character Hepburn has played, or can channel the style of her films' leading men.

Tickets for the party are $50 and include all drinks.