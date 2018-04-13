April 13, 2018

At Margarita Rumble, sample bars' favorites then you be the judge

Who will be crowned the winner?

By Sinead Cummings
Be bold and try something beyond the classic margarita.

After hosting the Margarita Rumble in New York and London, Craft Hospitality is bringing the event to Philly this April.

Sixteen local bars will serve their best margarita at The Schmidt's Commons on Saturday, April 28. Attendees will get to sample them all, then vote on their favorite.

Participating vendors include:

• Mixto Philly
• Copabanana
• El Sarape
• La Roca Manayunk
• Tortilla Press Cantina
• Mad Rex
• Lucha Cartel
• Besito Mexican
• Draught Horse
• Vesper
• The Red Lady
• Infusion Lounge
• Gunner’s Run
• Raven Lounge
• JJ Bootleggers
• Coda

Partygoers have three sessions to choose from when buying tickets: 12:24-2:45 p.m., 3:45-5:45 p.m. or 6:45-8:45 p.m. The price is $45 per person. VIP tickets for $65 are also available, which provide early access.

A portion of proceeds will benefit Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

Margarita Rumble

Saturday, April 28
$45-$65 per person
The Schmidt’s Commons
1001 N. Second St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Sinead Cummings
