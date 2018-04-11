April 11, 2018

Locals Only Beer Fest includes breweries from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

Spend the day outdoors enjoying cold beer

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Beer Festivals
Beer outdoors Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Enjoy a beer outdoors in the warm weather.

On Saturday, April 21, spend the day outdoors, overlooking the Delaware River, while enjoying cold beer from 25 local breweries.

102.9 WMGK-FM’s 2018 Locals Only Beer Fest will take place on the fourth floor observation deck of Independence Seaport Museum from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

RELATED: Independence Beer Garden announces opening date for 2018 season | Make plans to attend a huge beer fest at the Philadelphia Zoo this summer

Each brewer will serve a flagship beer – the one they're best known for or most proud of – and a speciality beer. Festival goers will be able to vote for their favorite from both categories. In total, there will be 50 varieties of beer available to sample.

Below are the participating breweries from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

• Broken Goblet Brewing
• Conshohocken Brewing Co.
• Crooked Eye
• Dogfish Head
• Double Nickel Brewing Co.
• Doylestown Brewing Co.
• Evil Genius Beer Company
• Flying Fish Brewing Co.
• Kennett Brewing Co.
• Levante Brewing
• Naked Brewing Co.
• Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co.
• Philadelphia Brewing Co.
• Riverhorse Brewing Co.
• Saint Benjamin Brewing Co.
• Ship Bottom
• Sly Fox Brewing Co.
• Stable 12 Brewing Co.
• Sterling Pig
• Troegs Independent Brewing
• Twin Lakes Brewing Co.
• Victory Brewing Co.
• Weyerbacher Brewing Co.
• Yards Brewing Co.
• Yuengling

Tickets to the beer festival are $45 (or $10 for non-drinkers). As a bonus, ticket holders can tour the museum for free before the festival, or can redeem their free admission voucher at a later date.

102.9 WMGK-FM's 2018 Locals Only Beer Fest

Saturday, April 21
1-5 p.m. | $45 per person
Independence Seaport Museum
211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

