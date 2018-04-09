April 09, 2018

Independence Beer Garden announces opening date for 2018 season

Outdoor drinking spot near Independence Hall is on tap to open in less than two weeks

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer Gardens
Independence Beer Garden Neal Santos/Independence Beer Garden

Independence Beer Garden is located near Independence Hall.

Independence Beer Garden has announced when it will open for the 2018 season – and it's soon.

The beer garden near the historic site on Independence Mall will be open Friday, April 20, through Sunday, April 22, and then will begin regular hours on Thursday, April 26.

RELATED: These PHS Pop-Up Gardens are coming back sooner than you think | Admiral's Tavern beer garden opens soon at Penn's Landing | Make plans to attend a huge beer fest at the Philadelphia Zoo this summer

It will be open seven days a week during the 2018 season, which typically lasts through September or October, depending on the weather.

Enjoy picnic seating, lounge chairs, lawn games and twinkling lights, in addition to food & drink.

There's a new menu this year, which includes large platters for groups. Visitors will be able to order brisket, pulled pork, turkey, chicken wings or Italian sausage by the pound to share at their tables.

Other items on the menu include salads, sandwiches and snacks like hummus, pretzel bites and cheese curds.

Independence Beer Garden Opening for 2018 Season

Soft opening: Friday, April 20, through Sunday, April 22
Opening: Thursday, April 26
100 S. Independence Mall West

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Gardens Philadelphia Summer Openings

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Young or not, the Sixers have a reasonable path to an NBA Finals appearance
040718-JJRedick-USAToday

Gun Violence

'Town Hall For Our Lives' forums to proceed without local congressmen
Carroll - March For Our Lives

Theater

Gabrielle Ruiz talks taking the wildly popular 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' on tour
Gabrielle Ruiz

Eagles

Mailbag: How many prime time games will the Eagles have in 2018?
040718CarsonWentz

Cities

Pew's annual 'State of the City' report finds economic growth, deeper poverty in Philadelphia
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline at dusk

Food & Drink

Here's when Ben & Jerry's will celebrate Free Cone Day 2018
Carroll - Ice Cream Free Cone Day Ben & Jerry's

Escapes

Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Up to 50% Off -- Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley
Limited - Athens Greece

$1899 & up -- Greek Week: Stay in Athens & Santorini w/Air & Tours
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.