Make plans to attend a huge beer fest at the Philadelphia Zoo this summer

The Philadelphia Zoo has announced when the 2018 Summer Ale Festival will take place, and tickets are currently on sale for an early bird discount.

Circle Saturday, June 23, in your calendar because that's when the beer-fueled party will take place after-hours at the zoo.

Last year, more than 55 breweries poured unlimited samples for attendees. When it gets closer to the event date, the zoo will announce the 2018 participants.

While sipping speciality brews, attendees can check out the animal exhibits. Beer fest guests can watch tigers roam Big Cat Crossing or giraffes playing together.

In addition, there will be live music in the zoo, games and food trucks on-site.



Early bird general admission tickets are $59.95. VIP tickets, which grant early access, are $79.95 and non-drinker tickets are $34.95.

Summer Ale Festival is a fundraiser for the zoo. The event will take place rain or shine.

Saturday, June 23

7-10 p.m. | $59.95-$79.95 per person

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

