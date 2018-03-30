March 30, 2018

Make plans to attend a huge beer fest at the Philadelphia Zoo this summer

Early bird tickets are currently for sale

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Beers
Carroll - The Philadelphia Zoo Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Zoo.

The Philadelphia Zoo has announced when the 2018 Summer Ale Festival will take place, and tickets are currently on sale for an early bird discount.

Circle Saturday, June 23, in your calendar because that's when the beer-fueled party will take place after-hours at the zoo.

RELATED: Experience Philadelphia's Magic Gardens after-hours | Parks on Tap 2018: Here's the full schedule for the traveling beer garden

Last year, more than 55 breweries poured unlimited samples for attendees. When it gets closer to the event date, the zoo will announce the 2018 participants.

While sipping speciality brews, attendees can check out the animal exhibits. Beer fest guests can watch tigers roam Big Cat Crossing or giraffes playing together.

In addition, there will be live music in the zoo, games and food trucks on-site.

Early bird general admission tickets are $59.95. VIP tickets, which grant early access, are $79.95 and non-drinker tickets are $34.95.

Summer Ale Festival is a fundraiser for the zoo. The event will take place rain or shine.

Summer Ale Festival 2018

Saturday, June 23
7-10 p.m. | $59.95-$79.95 per person
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Beers Philadelphia Zoo Summer Food & Drink Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Schools

Amid backlash, Abington decides not to rename school for Stephen Schwarzman
03272018_Stephen_Schwarzman_wiki

Eagles

Mailbag: What is Mychal Kendricks' trade value?
033118MychalKendricks

Restaurants

Kevin Sbraga’s Fat Ham is coming back to Philly, sort of
fat ham chicken

Cancer

Can Starbucks cause cancer? Judge rules coffee should come with a warning
Stock_Carroll - Starbucks Coffee

Sixers

Sixers thrive without Joel Embiid in blowout win over Atlanta Hawks
033118-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Opinion

Former WIP host publicly fantasizes about 'beat(ing) the hell' out of Parkland survivor
David Hogg

Escapes

Limited - Bahamas cruise on Carnival Cruise Lines

$579 -- Oceanview: 7-Night Bahamas Cruise on Carnival
Limited - Myrtle Beach Girls Weekend

Save up to 45% -- Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.