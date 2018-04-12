April 12, 2018

Here's your chance to watch the sunset from Bok before rooftop officially opens

Grab tickets to this dinner party with South Philly Smokhaus

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Dinners
Bok Bar view Lily Goodspeed/Bok Bar

The view from Bok Bar.

Bok Bar, the rooftop beer garden with Instagram-worthy views, has announced it will officially open for the 2018 season on Thursday, May 24.

It's over a month away, which might feel like an eternity, but the building is hosting a special event to help fans of the space make it through the wait.

RELATED: Rooftop lounge throwing party to welcome warm weather | Save the date for Flavors on the Avenue

On Saturday, April 28, there will be a dinner party at Bok with South Philly Smokhaus. It won't be held on the roof, but instead will take place on the 8th floor terrace.

Don't worry, the vantage point also offers stunning sunset views. This spring, a new cocktail lounge called Irwin’s will open there, offering another place to drink inside Bok.

The dinner party will begin at 6 p.m. and tickets to join are $35 per person. Included is a family-style barbecue dinner and two drinks from the bar. Adults can choose among beers, wines and ciders. For those under 21, there will be soda.

To eat, there will be pulled pork, brisket, chicken wings and Texas hot-links sausage, along with deviled eggs, potato salad, coleslaw and corn bread. For dessert, there will be short cake topped with berries and whipped cream.

Attendees are invited to stick around after dinner to enjoy the space and can order drinks from the cash bar.

Spring Dinner at Bok

Saturday, April 28
6-11 p.m. | $35 per person
Bok
800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA 19148
Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Dinners Philadelphia Barbecue Rooftop Beer Gardens

Just In

Must Read

Education

Before and after: Abington's pledge agreement with Stephen A. Schwarzman
04112018_Schwarzman_rendering

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
041218DerriusGuice

Bands

Guided by Voices cuts back on the beer, beefs up on the tunes
Guided by Voices

Museums

Museum of the American Revolution offering free admission on one-year anniversary
Carroll - Museum of the American Revolution Opening

Sixers

The 2017-18 NBA awards ballot, with analysis on races involving Sixers players and coach
041218-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Honors

WATCH: Smokin' Joe Frazier Boulevard christened in North Philadelphia
Smokin Joe Frazier

Escapes

Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.